Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Dodgers on Sunday, April 16th

The Chicago Cubs will head back to Chavez Ravine this afternoon for the rubber match of their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Drew Smyly (0-1, 6.52 ERA) will step on the bump for the Cubs and will go head-to-head with Dodgers hurler Julio Urias (3-0, 1.50 ERA).

Los Angeles is a -230 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +195 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Cubs-Dodgers picks: Sunday, April 16th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: RP Codi Heuer (elbow), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow)

Dodgers

Day-to-day: C Will Smith (illness)

Out: RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), JP Feyereisen (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Drew Smyly vs. Julio Urias

After a disastrous season debut against the Reds, Smyly was able to get on track with a quality start against the Mariners this past Monday. He punched out seven batters through five innings and gave up just one earned run, setting the rest of the team up nicely to get a 3-2 victory in extra innings. He’ll have to be extra careful at the top of the order as both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have at least .345 batting averages against him.

Urias has been smooth through three starts for the Dodgers and is already an early favorite for the NL Cy Young. He’s gone six innings in each of his three starts and has recorded at least six strikeouts in those outings. Dansby Swanson is the only batter in the Cubs lineup with more than 10 career at bats against him, batting an abysmal .083 in their matchups.

Over/Under pick

Both of these teams have been middle of the road when it comes to over/unders this season. This poses to be a matchup that favors pitching in the early goings of the contest, so lean towards the under cashing.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Urias on the mound is the difference-maker for L.A., as he’s shown an ability to carry the boat for at least six innings in each outing. That should give cover for the Dodger bats to do enough damage even if this contest gets tight.

Pick: Dodgers