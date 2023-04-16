Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Padres on Sunday, April 16th

The Milwaukee Brewers will conclude their four-game weekend series in southern California this afternoon when facing the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Wade Miley (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will get the start for the Brew Crew and will go head-to-head with Padres starter Yu Darvish (0-1, 4.76 ERA).

San Diego is a -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Milwaukee is a +155 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Brewers-Padres picks: Sunday, April 16th

Injury report

Brewers

Day-to-day: RP Gus Varland (hand)

Out: RP Justin Wilson (elbow), CF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), 3B Luis Urias (hamstring)

Padres

Day-to-day: RF David Dahl (quad), CF Adam Engel (hamstring)

Out: RP Drew Pomeranz (neck), RP Jose Castillo (shoulder), RP Robert Suarez (elbow),

Starting pitchers

Wade Miley vs. Yu Darvish

Miley has been solid for the Brewers so far through two starts this season. He did take a loss in last Monday’s start against the Diamondbacks, going five innings and giving up three earned runs off three hits. He has dominated right-handed batters so far, yielding just six hits in 32 at bats. That’s something he can build on this afternoon with the Padres sending six righties to the plate in their lineup.

Darvish did not have a good time in his most recent start against the Mets last Monday. He was able to go 6.1 innings, but was hit up for five earned runs off five hits, the last three runs coming in a seventh inning that broke the game open. Leadoff hitters are 3-5 against him so far this season, so if he can get a handle on the top of the order, he’ll have a shot at settling in for the long haul.

Over/Under pick

The last two games of this series has featured a team topping at least 10 runs. Both of these starters are trying to get back on track after taking respective losses last Monday and both should be locked in for at least five innings. Take the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

I expect Miley’s dominance against right-handed batters to continue this afternoon and for the Brewers bats to take advantage with a few clutch runs at opportune times. Take Milwaukee to win its third game of this weekend set.

Pick: Brewers