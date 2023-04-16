Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 4 of 2023 MLB season

With the first full week of the 2023 MLB season in the books, we’re starting to get a better sense of who’s won position battles and who could surprise in fantasy baseball this year (and, of course, who will be missing time due to injury). If you find yourself in need of a hitter or two to plug holes on your team’s roster without breaking the bank, here are three options to stream this week.

Fantasy baseball hitters to stream: Week 4

Jake Fraley, Cincinnati Reds

The Reds will sit Fraley against lefties consistently, but he’s only got one of those on tap this week while playing every single day — including three in the friendly confines of Great American Ballpark and then four against the Pittsburgh Pirates’ weak pitching staff. He’ll have plenty of chances to show off his power/speed combination to go with solid on-base skills.

Kerry Carpenter, Detroit Tigers

Carpenter quietly popped 36 homers between the Majors and Minors last season, he’s started heating up of late and the righty-masher won’t have to face a single southpaw this week — which also features a plum series in Camden Yards, which moved the left-field fence back but still plays well for lefty power.

Carlos Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates

Of the Pirates’ seven games this week, three will be in Coors Field, which is reason enough to stream Santana as the veteran DH enjoys a solid start to the 2023 season. He’ll close with four games against a Reds pitching staff that, outside of Nick Lodolo, remains very hittable.