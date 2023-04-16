Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 4 of 2023 MLB season

With one full week of the 2023 MLB season in the books, we’re beginning to get a sense of teams and players around the league — who could surprise as well as which teams are matchups to exploit and avoid. Whether you have a designated streamer spot on your fantasy baseball roster or you’re battling injuries, it’s never too early to keep an eye on the waiver wire for starting pitchers. Here are some to consider who could return profit for your team this week.

Fantasy baseball sleeper pitchers to stream: Week 4

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants

Fresh off a shockingly great start against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, Wood now gets a dream matchup on the road against the Miami Marlins in a great pitcher’s park before coming back home to face a New York Mets lineup that isn’t quite as fearsome as its reputation suggests.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

E-Rod won’t wow anyone, but he survived six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in Rogers Centre and now gets a two-start week featuring the Cleveland Guardians in spacious Comerica Park and the Baltimore Orioles in a Camden Yards environment that’s now death on right-handed power. The Tigers will let him go deep into games, so if you need a quality start, he could be your man.

Bailey Falter, Philadelphia Phillies

Falter was roughed up against the Cincinnati Reds, but that was in Great American Ballpark. This week he gets a Chicago White Sox team reeling from injuries (Yoan Moncada was placed on the injured list Friday) and then a dream set-up at home against the Colorado Rockies a few days later.