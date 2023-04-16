Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, April 16

Sunday means an early start to the main slate over at DraftKings DFS, with 10 games to choose from starting at 1:10 p.m. ET. There are a ton of aces on the mound through MLB today, so you’re going to want to spend big money on the mound — let’s see if we can help you save some money with some opportunistic team stacks. Here are three of our favorites.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, April 16

Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals

Jose Ramirez ($5,800)

Andres Gimenez ($4,700)

Steven Kwan ($4,600)

Mike Zunino ($3,800)

Nats starter Patrick Corbin has been a disaster each of the last two years, leading all of MLB in losses, and it doesn’t seem to be getting better in 2023 — the 33-year-old has posted a 7.71 ERA in his first three starts this season. Gimenez and Kwan are lefties with reverse splits for their career, while the righty-hitting Zunino is a sneaky source of power against southpaws. DraftKings Sportsbook has Cleveland’s team run total set at 5.5, tied for the highest of the day.

Kyle Schwarber ($5,800)

Brandon Marsh ($4,400)

Alec Bohm ($4,200)

Bryson Stott ($3,200)

The other team with a run total at 5.5 today? That would be the Phillies, facing journeyman starter Luis Cessa (0-1, 7.00 ERA) in the hitter’s paradise also known as Great American Ballpark. Marsh has been scorching to start the year, especially against righties, while Stott is entrenched in the leadoff spot and Schwarber is among the best bets for a home run on the slate this afternoon.

Wander Franco ($6,000)

Yandy Diaz ($5,000)

Brandon Lowe ($4,500)

Josh Lowe ($3,800)

Jays starter Alek Manoah has surprisingly struggled to a 4.91 ERA so far this year. Left-handed hitters have been a big reason why, as they have an OPS more than 100 points higher than righties do off of Toronto’s young star (.828 vs. .725). Franco and the two Lowes are all lefties that make a living off of killing right-handed pitching, while Diaz has a reverse platoon split for his career. After dropping the first two games of this weekend set, look for Tampa to come out ready to make a statement.