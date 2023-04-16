Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 16

It’s Sunday which can only mean one thing: Aces galore on the mound around MLB. Nearly half the league has a top-line starter going today, from Gerrit Cole to Shane McClanahan to Max Scherzer and many more. There are also potential streaming options galore, giving fantasy managers plenty of options to choose from — and we’re here to help you break them all down.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 16

Pitchers to stream

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox — Whitlock had some rust to shake off (and a tough matchup to deal with) in his return from the IL on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays last week. His stuff looked normal, though, and he comes with tons of strikeout upside against a Los Angeles Angels lineup that’s much weaker against right-handed pitching.

Matthew Boyd, Detroit Tigers — Boyd disappeared for a couple years amid injuries, but he’s reemerged in the Motor City with better velocity and the same wipeout slider of old. The San Francisco Giants — especially down Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto — are a plum matchup in pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates — Kudos to Keller for reinventing himself after flaming out as a former top prospect. His arsenal now goes six pitches deep, all of which he’ll throw to any batter in any count, and the result this year has been lots of strikeouts and weak contact. There’s risk here; his command is still a bit all over the place, which means he could torch your ratios. But the St. Louis Cardinals lineup is struggling right now, and Keller could take advantage.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 16th.