Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 16

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 16.

By Chris Landers
Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners reacts after pitching an inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

It’s Sunday which can only mean one thing: Aces galore on the mound around MLB. Nearly half the league has a top-line starter going today, from Gerrit Cole to Shane McClanahan to Max Scherzer and many more. There are also potential streaming options galore, giving fantasy managers plenty of options to choose from — and we’re here to help you break them all down.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 16

Pitchers to stream

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox — Whitlock had some rust to shake off (and a tough matchup to deal with) in his return from the IL on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays last week. His stuff looked normal, though, and he comes with tons of strikeout upside against a Los Angeles Angels lineup that’s much weaker against right-handed pitching.

Matthew Boyd, Detroit Tigers — Boyd disappeared for a couple years amid injuries, but he’s reemerged in the Motor City with better velocity and the same wipeout slider of old. The San Francisco Giants — especially down Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto — are a plum matchup in pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates — Kudos to Keller for reinventing himself after flaming out as a former top prospect. His arsenal now goes six pitches deep, all of which he’ll throw to any batter in any count, and the result this year has been lots of strikeouts and weak contact. There’s risk here; his command is still a bit all over the place, which means he could torch your ratios. But the St. Louis Cardinals lineup is struggling right now, and Keller could take advantage.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 16th.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/16

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Luis Castillo vs. Rockies
2 Gerrit Cole vs. Twins
3 Dylan Cease vs. Orioles
4 Max Scherzer @ Athletics
5 Pablo Lopez @ Yankees
6 Shane McClanahan @ Blue Jays
7 Sandy Alcantara vs. Diamondbacks
8 Zac Gallen @ Marlins
9 Shane Bieber @ Nationals
10 Julio Urias vs. Cubs
11 Aaron Nola @ Reds
12 Logan Webb @ Tigers
13 Framber Valdez vs. Rangers
14 Yu Darvish vs. Brewers
Strong plays
15 Kyle Wright @ Royals
16 Reid Detmers @ Red Sox
17 Alek Manoah vs. Rays
18 Grayson Rodriguez @ White Sox
19 Andrew Heaney @ Astros
20 Matthew Boyd vs. Giants
21 Garrett Whitlock vs. Angels
Questionable
22 Miles Mikolas vs. Pirates
23 Mitch Keller @ Cardinals
Don't do it
24 Drew Smyly @ Dodgers
25 Wade Miley @ Padres
26 JP Sears vs. Mets
27 Zack Greinke vs. Braves
28 Luis Cessa vs. Phillies
29 Patrick Corbin vs. Guardians
30 Noah Davis @ Mariners

