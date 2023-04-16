MLB lineups for Sunday, April 16: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

Intro

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 16

Matt Vierling gets the day off against tough righty Logan Webb, meaning Akil Baddoo will bat leadoff for Detroit. Eric Haase will catch, Miguel Cabrera will DH and Kerry Carpenter gets a start in right as he looks to continue his hot start.

Akil Baddoo (LF)

Riley Greene (CF)

Javier Báez (SS)

Nick Maton (3B)

Kerry Carpenter (RF)

Tyler Nevin (1B)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Zach McKinstry (2B)

Eric Haase (C)



Matthew Boyd (LHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 16, 2023

As promised yesterday, Masataka Yoshida finally returns to Boston’s lineup, while Rob Refsnyder again hits at the heart of the order and Yu Chang gets another start against a second straight lefty.

1. Verdugo RF

2. Turner 1B

3. Refsnyder LF

4. Devers 3B

5. K. Hernández CF

6. Yoshida DH

7. Arroyo 2B

8. Wong C

9. Chang SS



Yoshida is finally back in the lineup. Now hitting 6th.



Garrett Whitlock makes his 2nd start of the season. 1:35… pic.twitter.com/1jg45E0axX — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 16, 2023

Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET

Another leadoff opportunity for Edouard Julien, while Max Kepler starts for the second straight day after returning from a knee injury and Byron Buxton continues to DH as the Twins try to keep their star healthy.

1. Edouard Julien 2B

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Byron Buxton DH

4. Trevor Larnach LF

5. Jose Miranda 3B

6. Donovan Solano 1B

7. Max Kepler RF

8. Christian Vásquez C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Pablo López P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) April 16, 2023

Bryson Stott leads off once again with a righty on the mound, while Brandon Marsh bats fifth and Josh Harrison spells Edmundo Sosa. Alec Bohm shifts from third base over to first.

Josh Rojas, Geraldo Perdomo and Pavin Smith make up the top three in Arizona’s order against righty Sandy Alcantara, while Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy remain mired in the bottom half of the lineup. Jose Herrera will spell Gabriel Moreno behind the dish.

1 3B Josh Rojas

2 2B Geraldo Perdomo

3 DH Pavin Smith

4 1B Christian Walker

5 LF Corbin Carroll

6 RF Jake McCarthy

7 SS Nick Ahmed

8 CF Alek Thomas

9 C Jose Herrera



SP:Zac Gallen #Dbacks #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) April 16, 2023

Edward Olivares gets the start in right while Franmil Reyes takes left field for the Royals against Kyle Wright.

1. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS

2. MJ Melendez (L) C

3. Vinnie Pasquantino (L) 1B

4. Salvador Perez (R) DH

5. Edward Olivares (R) RF

6. Kyle Isbel (L) CF

7. Franmil Reyes (R) LF

8. Matt Duffy (R) 3B

9. Nicky Lopez (L) 2B — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 16, 2023

