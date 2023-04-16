 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Sunday, April 16: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Sunday, April 16.

By Chris Landers Updated
Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox returns to the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Intro

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 16

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Giants TBA

Matt Vierling gets the day off against tough righty Logan Webb, meaning Akil Baddoo will bat leadoff for Detroit. Eric Haase will catch, Miguel Cabrera will DH and Kerry Carpenter gets a start in right as he looks to continue his hot start.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. ET

Angels TBA

As promised yesterday, Masataka Yoshida finally returns to Boston’s lineup, while Rob Refsnyder again hits at the heart of the order and Yu Chang gets another start against a second straight lefty.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees, 1:35 p.m. ET

Another leadoff opportunity for Edouard Julien, while Max Kepler starts for the second straight day after returning from a knee injury and Byron Buxton continues to DH as the Twins try to keep their star healthy.

Yankees TBA

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m. ET

Bryson Stott leads off once again with a righty on the mound, while Brandon Marsh bats fifth and Josh Harrison spells Edmundo Sosa. Alec Bohm shifts from third base over to first.

The Reds are running out their typical lineup against righties, with TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley at the heart of the order, while Wil Myers will hit fifth after his monster day yesterday — hopefully that can get him going this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins, 1:40 p.m. ET

Josh Rojas, Geraldo Perdomo and Pavin Smith make up the top three in Arizona’s order against righty Sandy Alcantara, while Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy remain mired in the bottom half of the lineup. Jose Herrera will spell Gabriel Moreno behind the dish.

Marlins TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

Braves TBA

Edward Olivares gets the start in right while Franmil Reyes takes left field for the Royals against Kyle Wright.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

