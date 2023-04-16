Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on injured list with hamstring strain

Sad as it is to say, at this point in Giancarlo Stanton’s career it feels like New York Yankees fans have begun waiting for the next round of bad injury news to drop. It turns out that, after a solid first few weeks of the 2023 season, the answer was Sunday:

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



•Placed DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

•Recalled INF Oswald Peraza (#91) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 16, 2023

As exciting as it is for Peraza, a consensus top-50 prospect in baseball, to be getting the call to the Bronx, I don’t think New York wanted it to be like this. The team has yet to issue any sort of official timetable for Stanton’s return, but given his history and the fickleness of hamstring strains it seems like a few weeks at the least would be a safe bet.

In the meantime, Franchy Cordero and Willie Calhoun figure to see a lot of playing time for New York and become recommended fantasy adds in deeper leagues just by virtue of playing at Yankee Stadium in what is still a strong lineup.

Since playing a nearly full-season in his first year with New York back in 2018, Stanton has never been able to stay healthy for an extended period of time — he’s cleared 110 games played just once in the last four full seasons. He was off to a strong start this year, with four homers and a .854 OPS in his first 13 games.