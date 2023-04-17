Odds to win 2023 NBA Championship after Game 1s in first round of playoffs

We are through Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs and while the usual suspects remain at the top of the odds table when it comes to NBA championship futures, there is some movement in the order. Here’s a look at the 2023 NBA title odds after Game 1s.

Odds to win 2023 NBA Championship after Game 1s (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Boston Celtics: +260

Milwaukee Bucks: +330

Phoenix Suns: +500

Philadelphia 76ers: +900

Denver Nuggets: +950

Golden State Warriors: +1100

Los Angeles Lakers: +1200

Los Angeles Clippers: +2500

Memphis Grizzlies: +3500

Sacramento Kings: +4000

New York Knicks: +4500

Cleveland Cavaliers: +5500

Miami Heat: +9000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +40000

Atlanta Hawks: +50000

Brooklyn Nets: +70000

The Celtics have overtaken the Bucks as the favorites to win, likely because they are more healthy and up 1-0 in the first round. The Suns, despite losing Game 1, are still in the top 3. The 76ers and Nuggets round out the top 5 after dominant showings in Game 1.

The Lakers are an intriguing pick at +1200, as they’re up 1-0 and the Grizziles could be without Ja Morant. The defending champions Warriors are down 1-0 but still offer nice value at +1100. Both those teams would be strong longshot plays at this point, although bettors could get more clarity with Golden State after Monday’s Game 2.