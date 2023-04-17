Predictions for 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Monday night and from there, we’ll be on our way to crowning a new champion. The Colorado Avalanche are the defending champions and won the Central Division title. In the East, the Boston Bruins are coming off a historic run to 135 points and 65 wins, both records. Are the Bruins and Avalanche on a crash course to the Cup Final? Will the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid finally get back to the Cup? Here we’ll go over predictions for the entire 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

2023 NHL Playoff Predictions

Eastern Conference

First Round

No. 1 Bruins vs. WC2 Panthers

Pick: Bruins in 5

No. 2 Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Lightning

Pick: Maple Leafs in 6

No. 1 Hurricanes vs. WC1 Islanders

Pick: Islanders in 7

No. 2 Devils vs. No. 3 Rangers

Pick: Rangers in 7

Second Round

No. 1 Bruins vs. No. 2 Maple Leafs

Pick: Bruins in 7

No. 3 Rangers vs. WC1 Islanders

Pick: Rangers in 6

Eastern Conference Final

No. 1 Bruins vs. No. 3 Rangers

Pick: Bruins in 5

Western Conference

First Round

No. 1 Golden Knights vs. WC2 Jets

Pick: Golden Knights in 5

No. 2 Oilers vs. No. 3 Kings

Pick: Oilers in 5

No. 1 Avalanche vs. WC1 Kraken

Pick: Avalanche in 5

No. 2 Stars vs. No. 3 Wild

Pick: Stars in 6

Second Round

No. 1 Golden Knights vs. No. 2 Oilers

Pick: Oilers in 5

No. 1 Avalanche vs. No. 2 Stars

Pick: Stars in 7

Western Conference Final

No. 2 Oilers vs. No. 2 Stars

Pick: Oilers in 7

No. 1 Bruins vs. No. 2 Oilers

Pick: Oilers in 6

Conn Smythe winner: McDavid

The Bruins may be chalky but Boston is just too deep to not make it out of the East. The Oilers have the team around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to get to the Cup Final for the first time in nearly 20 years. The Oilers have the physical play to match the Bruins and McDavid and Draisaitl expose Linus Ullmark in net. It should be a tight series but this is the year McDavid gets his first Cup.