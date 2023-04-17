Predictions for 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Monday night and from there, we’ll be on our way to crowning a new champion. The Colorado Avalanche are the defending champions and won the Central Division title. In the East, the Boston Bruins are coming off a historic run to 135 points and 65 wins, both records. Are the Bruins and Avalanche on a crash course to the Cup Final? Will the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid finally get back to the Cup? Here we’ll go over predictions for the entire 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
2023 NHL Playoff Predictions
Eastern Conference
First Round
No. 1 Bruins vs. WC2 Panthers
Pick: Bruins in 5
No. 2 Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Lightning
Pick: Maple Leafs in 6
No. 1 Hurricanes vs. WC1 Islanders
Pick: Islanders in 7
No. 2 Devils vs. No. 3 Rangers
Pick: Rangers in 7
Second Round
No. 1 Bruins vs. No. 2 Maple Leafs
Pick: Bruins in 7
No. 3 Rangers vs. WC1 Islanders
Pick: Rangers in 6
Eastern Conference Final
No. 1 Bruins vs. No. 3 Rangers
Pick: Bruins in 5
Western Conference
First Round
No. 1 Golden Knights vs. WC2 Jets
Pick: Golden Knights in 5
No. 2 Oilers vs. No. 3 Kings
Pick: Oilers in 5
No. 1 Avalanche vs. WC1 Kraken
Pick: Avalanche in 5
No. 2 Stars vs. No. 3 Wild
Pick: Stars in 6
Second Round
No. 1 Golden Knights vs. No. 2 Oilers
Pick: Oilers in 5
No. 1 Avalanche vs. No. 2 Stars
Pick: Stars in 7
Western Conference Final
No. 2 Oilers vs. No. 2 Stars
Pick: Oilers in 7
Stanley Cup Final
No. 1 Bruins vs. No. 2 Oilers
Pick: Oilers in 6
Conn Smythe winner: McDavid
The Bruins may be chalky but Boston is just too deep to not make it out of the East. The Oilers have the team around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to get to the Cup Final for the first time in nearly 20 years. The Oilers have the physical play to match the Bruins and McDavid and Draisaitl expose Linus Ullmark in net. It should be a tight series but this is the year McDavid gets his first Cup.