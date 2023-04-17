 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win Stars vs. Wild series in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Who is favored to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook? We break down the odds with analysis for the matchup in the 2023 NHL playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Mats Zuccarello scores a goal while his teammate Joel Eriksson Ek of the Minnesota Wild is defended by Esa Lindell and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars during the game at the Xcel Energy Center on February 17, 2023 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The No. 2 Dallas Stars take on the No. 3 seeded Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Game 1 set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. Here we’ll go over the series winner odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Wild odds

DAL: -145
MIN: +125

The Stars are slight favorites on DKSB to win this series against the Central Division rival. The Wild are top-10 in penalty killing and goals allowed this season. The Stars, also in both those categories, plus have one of the best power plays in the NHL. Minnesota has Kirill Kaprizov back in the fold but lost center Joel Eriksson Ek to injury. That leaves the Wild super thin at center compared to Dallas, which has Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski. Most of those veterans play on the wing but Benn and Seguin are very good in the dot. This should help the Stars maintain possession.

If Jake Oettinger isn’t seeing as many shots, that only bodes well for him. Last postseason, Oettinger had to make nearly 40 saves per game against the Flames and almost won that series. If Oettinger is anything close to the goalie from last playoffs, the Wild are in trouble.

