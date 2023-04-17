Odds to win Avalanche vs. Kraken series in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The No. 1 Colorado Avalanche take on the first Wild Card Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting with Game 1 on Tuesday night. The Avalanche are the defending champs and this is the first time the Kraken have made the postseason in the two seasons since they were founded. Let’s go over who is favored to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche vs. Kraken odds

COL: -300

SEA: +235

The Avs are heavy favorites over the Kraken in this series. While Colorado should take care of business in its title defense, this matchup could be a bit more closer than the books suggest. Seattle is deep and can wear you down. The Kraken lack elite goal-scoring and have horrible goaltending. It will be tough for Seattle to keep up with the Avs offense and a few mistakes will be costly.