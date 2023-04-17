Opening odds for 2023 Zurich Classic

The PGA TOUR head to the Big Easy this week to tee off the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, a suburb just outside of New Orleans. The team event will feature 80 pairs of golfers playing two days of fourball, or best ball, format and two days of foursome, or alternating shot, format.

In 2022, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele teamed up for the win in New Orleans, beating the pairing of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns. The Zurich Classic has been a team event since 2017.

Schauffele and Cantlay open as the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat last year’s feat, with their odds set at +400. Both golfers finished in the top four at last week’s RBC Heritage. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa are behind them at +850, with Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell set at +1400 in early trading.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic, which tees off Thursday, April 20.