 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 Zurich Classic

The field is set for the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR head to the Big Easy this week to tee off the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, a suburb just outside of New Orleans. The team event will feature 80 pairs of golfers playing two days of fourball, or best ball, format and two days of foursome, or alternating shot, format.

In 2022, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele teamed up for the win in New Orleans, beating the pairing of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns. The Zurich Classic has been a team event since 2017.

Schauffele and Cantlay open as the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat last year’s feat, with their odds set at +400. Both golfers finished in the top four at last week’s RBC Heritage. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa are behind them at +850, with Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell set at +1400 in early trading.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic, which tees off Thursday, April 20.

2023 Zurich Classic Odds

Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Winner
Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Winner
Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay +400
Collin Morikawa Max Homa +850
Sungjae Im Keith Mitchell +1400
Si Woo Kim Tom Kim +1600
Sam Burns Billy Horschel +2000
Taylor Montgomery Kurt Kitayama +2200
Justin Suh Sahith Theegala +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick Alex Fitzpatrick +2200
Beau Hossler Wyndham Clark +2500
Victor Perez Thomas Detry +2800
Nick Taylor Adam Hadwin +2800
Thorbjorn Olesen Nicolai Hojgaard +3000
Harris English Tom Hoge +3000
Byeong Hun An S.H. Kim +3000
J.J. Spaun Hayden Buckley +3500
Denny McCarthy Joel Dahmen +3500
Will Gordon Davis Thompson +3500
Matthew NeSmith Taylor Moore +4000
Davis Riley Nick Hardy +4000
Callum Shinkwin Matt Wallace +4000
Robby Shelton Lee Hodges +4500
Brendon Todd Patton Kizzire +4500
Ben Griffin Ryan Gerard +4500
Scott Stallings Trey Mullinax +4500
Ben Martin Chesson Hadley +5000
Doc Redman Sam Ryder +5000
Brandon Wu Joseph Bramlett +5500
Akshay Bhatia Harry Hall +5500
Erik van Rooyen MJ Daffue +6000
Aaron Rai David Lipsky +6000
Luke List Henrik Norlander +6500
Scott Piercy Ryan Palmer +7000
Michael Kim S.Y. Noh +7000
Ben Taylor Callum Tarren +7000
Justin Lower Dylan Wu +7500
Sam Saunders Eric Cole +8000
Hank Lebioda Tyler Duncan +8000
Doug Ghim Kramer Hickok +8000
Vincent Norrman Matthias Schwab +9000
Tyson Alexander Carl Yuan +9000
Sean O'Hair Brandon Matthews +9000
Max McGreevy Sam Stevens +9000
Kevin Roy Brent Grant +9000
Harry Higgs Austin Smotherman +9000
Fabian Gomez Augusto Nunez +9000
Andrew Novak Trevor Cone +9000
Michael Gligic Taylor Pendrith +9000
Scott Harrington Austin Eckroat +10000
Matti Schmid Dylan Frittelli +10000
Harrison Endycott Aaron Baddeley +10000
Tano Goya Trevor Werbylo +11000
Jason Dufner Kevin Chappell +11000
Cody Gribble Paul Haley II +11000
Greyson Sigg Brice Garnett +11000
Edoardo Molinari Luke Donald +11000
Zecheng Dou Zac Blair +13000
Kevin Tway Kelly Kraft +13000
Cameron Percy Greg Chalmers +13000
Bill Haas Jonathan Byrd +13000
Zach Johnson Steve Stricker +13000
Ryan Brehm Mark Hubbard +15000
Nick Watney Charley Hoffman +15000
D.A. Points Jimmy Walker +15000
Chad Ramey Martin Trainer +15000
Ryan Armour Jim Herman +18000
Robert Streb Troy Merritt +18000
David Lingmerth Jonas Blixt +18000
Austin Cook Andrew Landry +18000
Kyle Westmoreland Carson Young +20000
Grayson Murray Wesley Bryan +20000
Scott Brown Richy Werenski +25000
Brian Stuard Russell Knox +25000
Michael Thompson Paresh Amin +35000
Chris Stroud William McGirt +35000
Sangmoon Bae Sung Kang +40000
Ricky Barnes Kyle Stanley +40000
Derek Ernst Robert Garrigus +60000
Chad Collins D.J. Trahan +60000
Kevin Stadler Geoff Ogilvy +100000
John Daly David Duval +100000

More From DraftKings Nation