Opening odds for 2023 Zurich Classic

The PGA TOUR head to the Big Easy this week to tee off the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, a suburb just outside of New Orleans. The team event will feature 80 pairs of golfers playing two days of fourball, or best ball, format and two days of foursome, or alternating shot, format.
In 2022, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele teamed up for the win in New Orleans, beating the pairing of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns. The Zurich Classic has been a team event since 2017.
Schauffele and Cantlay open as the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat last year’s feat, with their odds set at +400. Both golfers finished in the top four at last week’s RBC Heritage. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa are behind them at +850, with Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell set at +1400 in early trading.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic, which tees off Thursday, April 20.
2023 Zurich Classic Odds
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Winner
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Winner
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|+400
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|+850
|Sungjae Im
|Keith Mitchell
|+1400
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|+1600
|Sam Burns
|Billy Horschel
|+2000
|Taylor Montgomery
|Kurt Kitayama
|+2200
|Justin Suh
|Sahith Theegala
|+2200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Beau Hossler
|Wyndham Clark
|+2500
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Detry
|+2800
|Nick Taylor
|Adam Hadwin
|+2800
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+3000
|Harris English
|Tom Hoge
|+3000
|Byeong Hun An
|S.H. Kim
|+3000
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Buckley
|+3500
|Denny McCarthy
|Joel Dahmen
|+3500
|Will Gordon
|Davis Thompson
|+3500
|Matthew NeSmith
|Taylor Moore
|+4000
|Davis Riley
|Nick Hardy
|+4000
|Callum Shinkwin
|Matt Wallace
|+4000
|Robby Shelton
|Lee Hodges
|+4500
|Brendon Todd
|Patton Kizzire
|+4500
|Ben Griffin
|Ryan Gerard
|+4500
|Scott Stallings
|Trey Mullinax
|+4500
|Ben Martin
|Chesson Hadley
|+5000
|Doc Redman
|Sam Ryder
|+5000
|Brandon Wu
|Joseph Bramlett
|+5500
|Akshay Bhatia
|Harry Hall
|+5500
|Erik van Rooyen
|MJ Daffue
|+6000
|Aaron Rai
|David Lipsky
|+6000
|Luke List
|Henrik Norlander
|+6500
|Scott Piercy
|Ryan Palmer
|+7000
|Michael Kim
|S.Y. Noh
|+7000
|Ben Taylor
|Callum Tarren
|+7000
|Justin Lower
|Dylan Wu
|+7500
|Sam Saunders
|Eric Cole
|+8000
|Hank Lebioda
|Tyler Duncan
|+8000
|Doug Ghim
|Kramer Hickok
|+8000
|Vincent Norrman
|Matthias Schwab
|+9000
|Tyson Alexander
|Carl Yuan
|+9000
|Sean O'Hair
|Brandon Matthews
|+9000
|Max McGreevy
|Sam Stevens
|+9000
|Kevin Roy
|Brent Grant
|+9000
|Harry Higgs
|Austin Smotherman
|+9000
|Fabian Gomez
|Augusto Nunez
|+9000
|Andrew Novak
|Trevor Cone
|+9000
|Michael Gligic
|Taylor Pendrith
|+9000
|Scott Harrington
|Austin Eckroat
|+10000
|Matti Schmid
|Dylan Frittelli
|+10000
|Harrison Endycott
|Aaron Baddeley
|+10000
|Tano Goya
|Trevor Werbylo
|+11000
|Jason Dufner
|Kevin Chappell
|+11000
|Cody Gribble
|Paul Haley II
|+11000
|Greyson Sigg
|Brice Garnett
|+11000
|Edoardo Molinari
|Luke Donald
|+11000
|Zecheng Dou
|Zac Blair
|+13000
|Kevin Tway
|Kelly Kraft
|+13000
|Cameron Percy
|Greg Chalmers
|+13000
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|+13000
|Zach Johnson
|Steve Stricker
|+13000
|Ryan Brehm
|Mark Hubbard
|+15000
|Nick Watney
|Charley Hoffman
|+15000
|D.A. Points
|Jimmy Walker
|+15000
|Chad Ramey
|Martin Trainer
|+15000
|Ryan Armour
|Jim Herman
|+18000
|Robert Streb
|Troy Merritt
|+18000
|David Lingmerth
|Jonas Blixt
|+18000
|Austin Cook
|Andrew Landry
|+18000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Carson Young
|+20000
|Grayson Murray
|Wesley Bryan
|+20000
|Scott Brown
|Richy Werenski
|+25000
|Brian Stuard
|Russell Knox
|+25000
|Michael Thompson
|Paresh Amin
|+35000
|Chris Stroud
|William McGirt
|+35000
|Sangmoon Bae
|Sung Kang
|+40000
|Ricky Barnes
|Kyle Stanley
|+40000
|Derek Ernst
|Robert Garrigus
|+60000
|Chad Collins
|D.J. Trahan
|+60000
|Kevin Stadler
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+100000
|John Daly
|David Duval
|+100000