Full field for 2023 Zurich Classic in Louisiana

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees off from TPC Louisiana this week. The PGA TOUR event will feature 80 duos of golfers who will compete in fourball, or best-ball format for two days (Thursday and Saturday), and in foursome, or alternating shot format for the other two days (Friday and Sunday). Only 33 teams plus ties will make the cut to weekend play.
The defending champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, will return as a team to the event. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa will pair off, as will last year’s runners-up, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel. Last week’s RBC winner Matt Fitzpatrick will pair off with his brother Alex, and Tom Kim and Si-Woo Kim will form a team as well.
Cantlay and Schauffele open as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook after both finished in the top four at last week’s RBC Heritage. Their odds are set at +400 with Homa and Morikawa behind at +850.
The prize pool for this 160-player event is $8.6 million, meaning the winning team will split $2,485,400 for first place. And despite it being the only team event on TOUR, both members of the winning team do receive a full exemption through the end of the 2025 season, and will split the 800 FedEx Cup points for first and second place as well.
The Zurich Classic has been a team event since 2017.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Zurich Classic, teeing off Thursday, April 20.
2023 Zurich Classic field
2023 Zurich Classic Teams
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Andrew Landry
|Austin Cook
|Augusto Nunez
|Fabian Gomez
|Austin Eckroat
|Scott Harrington
|Austin Smotherman
|Harry Higgs
|Ben Griffin
|Ryan Gerard
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|Brandon Matthews
|Sean O'Hair
|Brandon Wu
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brendon Todd
|Patton Kizzire
|Brent Grant
|Kevin Roy
|Byeong Hun An
|S.H. Kim
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Cameron Percy
|Greg Chalmers
|Carson Young
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Chad Collins
|D.J. Trahan
|Chad Ramey
|Martin Trainer
|Chesson Hadley
|Ben Martin
|Chris Stroud
|William McGirt
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|David Lingmerth
|Jonas Blixt
|David Lipsky
|Aaron Rai
|Davis Riley
|Nick Hardy
|Davis Thompson
|Will Gordon
|Derek Ernst
|Robert Garrigus
|Doug Ghim
|Kramer Hickok
|Dylan Frittelli
|Matti Schmid
|Edoardo Molinari
|Luke Donald
|Erik van Rooyen
|MJ Daffue
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Kevin Stadler
|Greyson Sigg
|Brice Garnett
|Harris English
|Tom Hoge
|Harrison Endycott
|Aaron Baddeley
|Harry Hall
|Akshay Bhatia
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Buckley
|Jason Dufner
|Kevin Chappell
|Jim Herman
|Ryan Armour
|Jimmy Walker
|D.A. Points
|Joel Dahmen
|Denny McCarthy
|John Daly
|David Duval
|Justin Lower
|Dylan Wu
|Kevin Tway
|Kelly Kraft
|Kurt Kitayama
|Taylor Montgomery
|Lee Hodges
|Robby Shelton
|Luke List
|Henrik Norlander
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Matt Wallace
|Callum Shinkwin
|Matthias Schwab
|Vincent Norrman
|Max McGreevy
|Sam Stevens
|Michael Kim
|S.Y. Noh
|Michael Thompson
|Paresh Amin
|Nick Taylor
|Adam Hadwin
|Nick Watney
|Charley Hoffman
|Paul Haley II
|Cody Gribble
|Richy Werenski
|Scott Brown
|Ricky Barnes
|Kyle Stanley
|Robert Streb
|Troy Merritt
|Russell Knox
|Brian Stuard
|Ryan Brehm
|Mark Hubbard
|Ryan Palmer
|Scott Piercy
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Suh
|Sam Burns
|Billy Horschel
|Sam Ryder
|Doc Redman
|Sam Saunders
|Eric Cole
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Sung Kang
|Sangmoon Bae
|Sungjae Im
|Keith Mitchell
|Tano Goya
|Trevor Werbylo
|Taylor Moore
|Matthew NeSmith
|Taylor Pendrith
|Michael Gligic
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Trevor Cone
|Andrew Novak
|Trey Mullinax
|Scott Stallings
|Tyler Duncan
|Hank Lebioda
|Tyson Alexander
|Carl Yuan
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Detry
|Wesley Bryan
|Grayson Murray
|Wyndham Clark
|Beau Hossler
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|Zac Blair
|Marty Dou
|Zach Johnson
|Steve Stricker