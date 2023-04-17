Full field for 2023 Zurich Classic in Louisiana

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees off from TPC Louisiana this week. The PGA TOUR event will feature 80 duos of golfers who will compete in fourball, or best-ball format for two days (Thursday and Saturday), and in foursome, or alternating shot format for the other two days (Friday and Sunday). Only 33 teams plus ties will make the cut to weekend play.

The defending champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, will return as a team to the event. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa will pair off, as will last year’s runners-up, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel. Last week’s RBC winner Matt Fitzpatrick will pair off with his brother Alex, and Tom Kim and Si-Woo Kim will form a team as well.

Cantlay and Schauffele open as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook after both finished in the top four at last week’s RBC Heritage. Their odds are set at +400 with Homa and Morikawa behind at +850.

The prize pool for this 160-player event is $8.6 million, meaning the winning team will split $2,485,400 for first place. And despite it being the only team event on TOUR, both members of the winning team do receive a full exemption through the end of the 2025 season, and will split the 800 FedEx Cup points for first and second place as well.

The Zurich Classic has been a team event since 2017.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Zurich Classic, teeing off Thursday, April 20.

2023 Zurich Classic field