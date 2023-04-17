 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 Zurich Classic in Louisiana

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Matt Fitzpatrick putts during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees off from TPC Louisiana this week. The PGA TOUR event will feature 80 duos of golfers who will compete in fourball, or best-ball format for two days (Thursday and Saturday), and in foursome, or alternating shot format for the other two days (Friday and Sunday). Only 33 teams plus ties will make the cut to weekend play.

The defending champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, will return as a team to the event. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa will pair off, as will last year’s runners-up, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel. Last week’s RBC winner Matt Fitzpatrick will pair off with his brother Alex, and Tom Kim and Si-Woo Kim will form a team as well.

Cantlay and Schauffele open as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook after both finished in the top four at last week’s RBC Heritage. Their odds are set at +400 with Homa and Morikawa behind at +850.

The prize pool for this 160-player event is $8.6 million, meaning the winning team will split $2,485,400 for first place. And despite it being the only team event on TOUR, both members of the winning team do receive a full exemption through the end of the 2025 season, and will split the 800 FedEx Cup points for first and second place as well.

The Zurich Classic has been a team event since 2017.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Zurich Classic, teeing off Thursday, April 20.

2023 Zurich Classic field

2023 Zurich Classic Teams

Andrew Landry Austin Cook
Augusto Nunez Fabian Gomez
Austin Eckroat Scott Harrington
Austin Smotherman Harry Higgs
Ben Griffin Ryan Gerard
Bill Haas Jonathan Byrd
Brandon Matthews Sean O'Hair
Brandon Wu Joseph Bramlett
Brendon Todd Patton Kizzire
Brent Grant Kevin Roy
Byeong Hun An S.H. Kim
Callum Tarren Ben Taylor
Cameron Percy Greg Chalmers
Carson Young Kyle Westmoreland
Chad Collins D.J. Trahan
Chad Ramey Martin Trainer
Chesson Hadley Ben Martin
Chris Stroud William McGirt
Collin Morikawa Max Homa
David Lingmerth Jonas Blixt
David Lipsky Aaron Rai
Davis Riley Nick Hardy
Davis Thompson Will Gordon
Derek Ernst Robert Garrigus
Doug Ghim Kramer Hickok
Dylan Frittelli Matti Schmid
Edoardo Molinari Luke Donald
Erik van Rooyen MJ Daffue
Geoff Ogilvy Kevin Stadler
Greyson Sigg Brice Garnett
Harris English Tom Hoge
Harrison Endycott Aaron Baddeley
Harry Hall Akshay Bhatia
J.J. Spaun Hayden Buckley
Jason Dufner Kevin Chappell
Jim Herman Ryan Armour
Jimmy Walker D.A. Points
Joel Dahmen Denny McCarthy
John Daly David Duval
Justin Lower Dylan Wu
Kevin Tway Kelly Kraft
Kurt Kitayama Taylor Montgomery
Lee Hodges Robby Shelton
Luke List Henrik Norlander
Matt Fitzpatrick Alex Fitzpatrick
Matt Wallace Callum Shinkwin
Matthias Schwab Vincent Norrman
Max McGreevy Sam Stevens
Michael Kim S.Y. Noh
Michael Thompson Paresh Amin
Nick Taylor Adam Hadwin
Nick Watney Charley Hoffman
Paul Haley II Cody Gribble
Richy Werenski Scott Brown
Ricky Barnes Kyle Stanley
Robert Streb Troy Merritt
Russell Knox Brian Stuard
Ryan Brehm Mark Hubbard
Ryan Palmer Scott Piercy
Sahith Theegala Justin Suh
Sam Burns Billy Horschel
Sam Ryder Doc Redman
Sam Saunders Eric Cole
Si Woo Kim Tom Kim
Sung Kang Sangmoon Bae
Sungjae Im Keith Mitchell
Tano Goya Trevor Werbylo
Taylor Moore Matthew NeSmith
Taylor Pendrith Michael Gligic
Thorbjorn Olesen Nicolai Hojgaard
Trevor Cone Andrew Novak
Trey Mullinax Scott Stallings
Tyler Duncan Hank Lebioda
Tyson Alexander Carl Yuan
Victor Perez Thomas Detry
Wesley Bryan Grayson Murray
Wyndham Clark Beau Hossler
Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
Zac Blair Marty Dou
Zach Johnson Steve Stricker

