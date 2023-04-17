Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic tees off this week from TPC Louisiana. Its unique format as the PGA TOUR’s only team event will bring together top golfers to compete with each other as well as against each other in two days of four-ball and two days of foursomes just outside of New Orleans.

Last year’s winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele partner up again as a team to try and repeat their victory. They are the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with their odds set at +400, with Max Homa and Collin Morikawa behind them at +850.

The PGA TOUR has hardly been able to catch a break with the weather this season, and the trend continues with scattered thunderstorms predicted to roll through the Big Easy on Friday and Saturday.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Zurich Classic starting Thursday, April 20 and ending Sunday, April 23.

Thursday, April 20

Hi 81°, Low 67°: Mostly sunny, 7% chance of precipitation, 15 MPH winds

Friday, April 21

Hi 82°, Low 65°: PM thunderstorms, 50% chance of precipitation, 14 MPH winds

Saturday, April 22

Hi 73°, Low 56°: Scattered thunderstorms, 55% chance of precipitation, 13 MPH winds

Sunday, April 23

Hi 67°, Low 54°: Partly cloudy, 16% chance of precipitation, 13 MPH winds