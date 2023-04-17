Boston Marathon 2023: Course map, race route, landmarks spanning Hopkinton to Heartbreak Hill to Copley Square

The 2023 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17. This will be the 127th running of this event. The action gets started at 9:02 a.m. ET with the Men’s Wheelchair Division. Coverage of the 2023 Boston Marathon will air on ESPN from 8:30 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET. There will also be coverage on WCVB Channel 5 locally in Boston from 4 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Course map

The Boston Marathon course starts in Hopkinton, MA and ends on Boylston Street in Boston. Buses will take participants to the starting area as the course does not loop. Participants will pass through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline on their way to Boston.

Arguably the toughest part of the course comes between Mile 20 and Mile 21. It is infamously called Heartbreak Hill and represents the last big elevation incline in the race. It knocks out plenty of competitors every year because it is a tough stretch that comes so late in the course.

A course map including a mile-by-mile breakdown with elevation can be found here.