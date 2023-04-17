How to watch the 2023 Boston Marathon on TV and via live stream

The 2023 Boston Marathon will be held as per usual on Patriots Day, which falls on Monday, April 17 this year. The iconic course begins in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and will finish up near the historic Copley Square on Boylston Street in Boston, MA. The men’s wheelchair division will get the action started at 9:02 a.m. ET.

Coverage of the Boston Marathon will be available locally and nationally. Locally, TV coverage can be found starting at 4 a.m. ET on WCVB Channel 5 and live streaming on Very Local Boston. National coverage will air from 8:30 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be live-streamed on WatchESPN.

Some of the favorites for this year’s race include Eliud Kipchoge, Benson Kipruto and Evans Chebet. The latter won last year’s Boston Marathon in 2:06:51 and went on to win the 2022 London Marathon as well. Kipruto finished in third last year with a time of 2:07:27.

How to watch 2023 Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, April 17

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN