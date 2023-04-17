What time does the 2023 Boston Marathon start on Monday?

The 127th Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 17. The course winds from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and culminates at the iconic Boylston Street in Boston, MA. The Boston Marathon will get started with the men’s wheelchair division at 9:02 a.m. ET. The professional men begin at 9:37 a.m., followed by the professional women at 9:47 a.m. The wave system for other runners starts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coverage of the Boston Marathon will begin locally at 4 a.m. ET on WCVB, which is the ABC affiliate in Boston. National coverage will be held on ESPN from 8:30 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET. Participants will have six hours from the time that the final starter crosses the start line to complete the course.

Last year’s winner was Evans Chebet. He finished the marathon in 2:06:51. He ran a blistering 4:51 mile pace and had gotten through the first 5k in under 15 minutes. Chebet finished 30 seconds ahead of Lawrence Cherono, who came in second place. Chebet now has wins at the Buenos Aires Marathon, Lake Biwa Marathon, Valencia Marathon, and the New York City Marathon to go along with the victory in Boston last year.

How to watch 2023 Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, April 17

Time: National coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Locally WCVB Channel 5, Nationally ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN