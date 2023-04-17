Boston Marathon prize money: How much the winners and top 10 receive for the race

The 2023 Boston Marathon gets underway Monday morning as the best runners in the world compete in the most recognized marathon in the world.

There is a sizable prize pool paid out to the top ten finishers in the Open and Wheelchair divisions. The first place man and woman in the open division each receive $150,000. The first place man and woman in the wheelchair division each receive $75,000. Additionally, the Boston Marathon pays out a $50,000 bonus to anybody who sets a course record in the open and wheelchair divisions. There is also $27,500 to be awarded to Para athletes across five Para Athletics Divisions. More information about those breakdowns can be found at the Boston Marathon website.

Below is a rundown of the 2023 payouts, with the men and women each receiving the same amount.

Open Division

1st place: $150,000

2nd: $75,000

3rd: $40,000

4th: $25,000

5th: $18,000

6th: $13,500

7th: $10,500

8th: $8,500

9th: $7,000

10th: $5,500

Wheelchair Division

1st place: $25,000

2nd: $15,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $4,500

5th: $2,500

6th: $2,000

7th: $1,500

8th: $1,250

9th: $1,000

10th: $750

Masters Division

1st place: $5,000

2nd: $2,500

3rd: $1,500

Para Divisions

1st place: $1,500

2nd: $750

3rd: $500