Boston Marathon prize money: How much the winners and top 10 receive for the race

The 2023 Boston Marathon gets underway Monday morning as the best runners in the world compete in the most recognized marathon in the world.
There is a sizable prize pool paid out to the top ten finishers in the Open and Wheelchair divisions. The first place man and woman in the open division each receive $150,000. The first place man and woman in the wheelchair division each receive $75,000. Additionally, the Boston Marathon pays out a $50,000 bonus to anybody who sets a course record in the open and wheelchair divisions. There is also $27,500 to be awarded to Para athletes across five Para Athletics Divisions. More information about those breakdowns can be found at the Boston Marathon website.
Below is a rundown of the 2023 payouts, with the men and women each receiving the same amount.
Open Division
1st place: $150,000
2nd: $75,000
3rd: $40,000
4th: $25,000
5th: $18,000
6th: $13,500
7th: $10,500
8th: $8,500
9th: $7,000
10th: $5,500
Wheelchair Division
1st place: $25,000
2nd: $15,000
3rd: $7,500
4th: $4,500
5th: $2,500
6th: $2,000
7th: $1,500
8th: $1,250
9th: $1,000
10th: $750
Masters Division
1st place: $5,000
2nd: $2,500
3rd: $1,500
Para Divisions
1st place: $1,500
2nd: $750
3rd: $500