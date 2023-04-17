 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

We break down the results for the 2023 Boston Marathon, including the top-finishing Americans.

By David Fucillo
Runners and fans of the marathon take photos by the finish line the day before the 127th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 16, 2023. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Boston Marathon is officially underway and the elite racers will be completing the race just before 11:45 a.m. ET. The elite men got started at 9:37 a.m. and the elite women got started at 9:47 a.m. A year ago, Kenyan runner Evans Chebet won the race with a time of 2:06:51. The first finisher last year was American wheelchair racer Daniel Romanchuk, who finished right around 10:30 a.m.

Eliud Kipchoge comes into the 2023 race as the favorite. Geoffrey Mutai holds the men’s record, running the 2011 race in 2:03:02. Buzunesh Deba holds the women’s record, running the 2014 race in 2:19:59. Five-time winner Marcel Hug holds the men’s wheelchair record, finishing the 2017 race in 1:18:03. Four-time winner and three-time defending champ Manuela Schär holds the women’s wheelchair record, finishing the 2017 race in 1:28:17.

We’ll be providing updates as the field starts to cross the finish line.

Men’s division

TBD

Women’s division

TBD

Wheelchair divisions

TBD

Handcycle divisions

TBD

More From DraftKings Nation