Who has the broadcast rights for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The NHL broadcast rights for the playoffs in the United States will be between ABC, TBS, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2. In Canada both CBC and SportsNet will broadcast games. Games will also be streaming on ESPN+.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Monday, April 17, with doubleheaders on ESPN and ESPN2. There will be doubleheaders on ESPN on April 18 and April 19th and another doubleheader on ESPN on April 19th. TBS will broadcast one of the early evening games on April 18.

ABC is expected to broadcast Stanley Cup playoff games over the weekend.

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast exclusively on TNT, the first time the Cup Final will be held exclusively on cable since the 1994 Finals when the New York Rangers defeated the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

The primary announce team for ESPN is Sean McDonough on play-by-play, Ray Ferraro at ice-level and Emily Kaplan is the field reporter. Steve Levy is the primary studio host with Barry Melrose and Mark Messier as regular studio analysts.

Bob Wischusen is the No. 2 play-by-play with Brian Boucher at ice-level and Leah Hextall is the field reporter.

Kenny Albert does lead play-by-play for NHL on TNT/TBS. Eddie Olczyk is the ice-level color commentator. TNT will use a rotation of several people in field reporting duties.

Brendan Burke and John Forslund are the secondary play-by-play broadcasters with Darren Pang and Jennifer Botterilli handling color commentary.