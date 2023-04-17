Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. 76ers Game 2 on Monday

The Brooklyn Nets (45-37) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will air on TNT. In Game 1, the 76ers won 121-101 and used a strong fourth quarter to pull away.

There aren't any notable injuries noted.

The 76ers are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 213.5. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -500 while the Nets are +400.

Nets vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +10

I think the Nets have a shot at winning this game. It was a big win for the 76ers in their first game, but in the Doc Rivers era, they have been known for getting fans hopes up and then losing. After the blowout in Game 1, I think the Nets bounce back and keep this one tight.

Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson were great in Game 1, but they will need more elsewhere. Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie will need to contribute more if they want a shot at pulling off the upset. They’ll also need to step up on the defensive end as they allowed Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and James Harden to score 21+ points.

Over/Under: Over 213.5

This is a low number and I expect Brooklyn to be better offensively in this one. In three of their four matchups in the regular season and Game 1 of this series, the total was over this number. I know regular season is much different than the playoffs, but both teams have some strong scorers and this is a tough game. The 76ers want to get up 2-0, while the Nets want to even the series up.