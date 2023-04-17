Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Kings Game 2 on Monday

The first-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs rolls on tonight as the Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of their series. The contest will tip at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. The Kings toppled the Warriors in a 126-123 instant classic on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Both teams are healthy heading into Game 2 with no notable players listed on the injury report.

Golden State enters this matchup as a slight one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 240.

Warriors vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1.5

Golden State has never gone down 0-2 in a playoff series during the Steph Curry era and it’s hard to imagine the defending champs falling into a hole to start the playoffs. The Warriors had outshot the Kings 47.8% to 44.9% in Game 1 and had an opportunity to tie the game with a Curry three attempt as time expired. You also have to consider an emotional hangover on Sacramento’s end after Saturday’s victory. Take GSW to cover and outright win tonight.

Over/Under: Under 240

Both teams were trading bombs all throughout the fourth quarter in what turned into an exciting finish in front of a rowdy crowd at the Golden 1 Center. I’d imagine this game to be slightly tamped down and that means shaving about 10 points off the board on both sides. Take the under.