Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s NBA playoffs games

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs rolls on with a pair of Game 2s on tap for Monday night. Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nicolas Claxton over 9.5 rebounds vs. 76ers (+115)

Claxton was quietly a rebounding machine for Brooklyn in the regular season, averaging 9.2 per game. He put that on display in Game 1 on Saturday, pulling down 10 in the 121-101 blowout loss to Philly. As long as he plays 30+ minutes, he’ll be a threat to once again crack double digits on the boards. Take the over.

De’Aaron Fox over 1.5 steals vs. Warriors (+105)

Fox put on a show with 38 points in Sacramento’s thrilling 126-123 Game 1 victory over Golden State. But don’t let that distract you from some of his efforts defensively, as he came away with three steals in the win. They don’t call him “Swipa” for nothing and we’ll predict the over on his steal total.

Kevon Looney over 2.5 assists vs. Kings (+100)

Golden State will need to be locked in across the board to avoid falling 0-2 against Sacramento. That includes Looney distributing the ball from the inside to the perimeter. He’s averaged 2.5 assists per game this season and we’ll predict him eclipsing that mark in this one. Take the over.