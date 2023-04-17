NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday’s playoff games

It’s been a good start to the NBA playoffs. There are just two games tonight that will be televised on TNT. That means there will a limited number of choices in DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

Huerter is not the player that will get you 35-40 DFS points, however he can every once in a while and will consistently get you 20-25 points. In their first playoff game, Huerter had 17.3 DFS points as he struggled scoring. I expect a bounce back game from him here and expect at least 23 DFS points from him.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets, $4,400

Similar to Huerter, O’Neale will not give you 30+ points nightly on DFS. But in the playoffs, I can see him consistently getting 20-25 DFS points. He’s a veteran on a young team who lacks a ton of depth. If he can get 20+ points at $4,400, that’s a great value play. In game one, he had 17.8 DFS points. Look for a bounce back in this one.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $4,300

DiVincenzo is a big boom or bust play. In 20 minutes in Game 1, he scored 20.3 DFS points. That is good value for DiVincenzo. Coming off a loss, I expect the Warriors to come out strong tonight and they will need DiVincenzo to step up as he played just 20 minutes as a starter in Game 1.