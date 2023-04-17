 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday’s playoff games

We go over some top bargain options $5K or under on DraftKings for Monday’s playoff games.

By Ben Hall
Golden State Warriors forward Donte DiVincenzo (0) scores against New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a good start to the NBA playoffs. There are just two games tonight that will be televised on TNT. That means there will a limited number of choices in DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

Huerter is not the player that will get you 35-40 DFS points, however he can every once in a while and will consistently get you 20-25 points. In their first playoff game, Huerter had 17.3 DFS points as he struggled scoring. I expect a bounce back game from him here and expect at least 23 DFS points from him.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets, $4,400

Similar to Huerter, O’Neale will not give you 30+ points nightly on DFS. But in the playoffs, I can see him consistently getting 20-25 DFS points. He’s a veteran on a young team who lacks a ton of depth. If he can get 20+ points at $4,400, that’s a great value play. In game one, he had 17.8 DFS points. Look for a bounce back in this one.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $4,300

DiVincenzo is a big boom or bust play. In 20 minutes in Game 1, he scored 20.3 DFS points. That is good value for DiVincenzo. Coming off a loss, I expect the Warriors to come out strong tonight and they will need DiVincenzo to step up as he played just 20 minutes as a starter in Game 1.

