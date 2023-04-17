How to watch Nets vs. 76ers Game 2 on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Sixers took care of the Nets easily in the first game of the series in a 121-101 home win. These teams will stay in Philly for one more game before heading to Brooklyn. Joel Embiid had 26 points for the 76ers, and James Harden added 23. Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 30 points.

Date: Monday, April 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.