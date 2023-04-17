How to watch Warriors vs. Kings Game 2 on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The Kings won the first game of the series 126-123, and get a second home appearance before heading to Golden State. De’Aaron Fox had 38 points for the Kings, and Malik Monk added 32 in the win. On the Golden State side, Steph Curry led with 30 points and Klay Thompson had 21.

Warriors vs. Kings

Date: Monday, April 17

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.