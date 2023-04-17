 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to live stream the 2023 Boston Marathon

We break down how to watch coverage of the 2023 Boston Marathon online via live stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Peres Jepchirchir from Kenya, races and wins first place in the Womenâs elite division at the 126 Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. The 26.2-mile race returns to Patriotsâ Day this year for the first time in three years, since the start of the pandemic and brings 30,000 athletes, including runners from 122 countries and all 50 U.S. states to the Commonwealth. Photo by Lauren Owens Lambert/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 2023 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17. This will be the 127th running of this event which is considered the oldest and biggest marathon in the world. Coverage of this race is available both locally and nationally. Locally, it will air on WCVB Channel 5 and nationally on ESPN. Coverage will be live-streamed on WatchESPN nationally and locally on Very Local Boston.

The race itself won’t get underway until around 9 a.m. ET with the wheelchair competitors. Still, local coverage will begin at 4 a.m. ET and will run through 8 p.m. ET. National coverage on ESPN will be held from 8:30 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET, with more coverage occurring throughout the day on SportsCenter.

The professional men will begin at 9:37 a.m. ET with the professional women starting the marathon at 9:47 a.m. ET. The wave system for the general racing public will begin at 10 a.m. Et and will release new waves of runners every 25 minutes until 11:15 a.m. ET. Runners will have six hours from the time the last competitor crosses the start line to finish the marathon.

How to watch the 2023 Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, April 17
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, WCVB Channel 5
Live stream: WatchESPN

