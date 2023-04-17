How to live stream the 2023 Boston Marathon

The 2023 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17. This will be the 127th running of this event which is considered the oldest and biggest marathon in the world. Coverage of this race is available both locally and nationally. Locally, it will air on WCVB Channel 5 and nationally on ESPN. Coverage will be live-streamed on WatchESPN nationally and locally on Very Local Boston.

The race itself won’t get underway until around 9 a.m. ET with the wheelchair competitors. Still, local coverage will begin at 4 a.m. ET and will run through 8 p.m. ET. National coverage on ESPN will be held from 8:30 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET, with more coverage occurring throughout the day on SportsCenter.

The professional men will begin at 9:37 a.m. ET with the professional women starting the marathon at 9:47 a.m. ET. The wave system for the general racing public will begin at 10 a.m. Et and will release new waves of runners every 25 minutes until 11:15 a.m. ET. Runners will have six hours from the time the last competitor crosses the start line to finish the marathon.

How to watch the 2023 Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, April 17

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, WCVB Channel 5

Live stream: WatchESPN