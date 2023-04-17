Who won the last Boston Marathon? What’s the fastest time for men and women?

The 127th Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17. After not being held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and being held in October 2021, the Boston Marathon returns to Patriots Day for the second straight season. The men’s wheelchair division will get the day started at 9:02 a.m. ET. You can catch the action live on ESPN from 8:30 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET.

Evans Chebet won the 2022 Boston Marathon. He finished in 2:06:51 and maintained a 4:51 mile pace. Chebet went on to in the London Marathon last year as well. Lawrence Cherono (2:07:21) and Benson Kipruto came in second and third place, respectively. Kipruto is one of the favorites to win in 2023, along with Eliud Kipchoge and Chebet.

Peres Jepchirchir was the fastest women’s finisher, completing the 2022 Boston Marathon in 2:21:01. She finished just steps ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh (2:21:05) and Mary Ngugi (2:21:32). Jepchirchir won the gold medal in the marathon event at the 2021 Olympic Games. She followed that up with a New York MArathon win in 2021 and the Boston Marathon victory last year.

As far as the fastest times in the history of the Boston Marathon, they were both set in the last 11 years. For the men, the record was set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 with a time of 2:03:02. The fastest time for a female competitor was set by Buzunesh Deba in 2014 with a time of 2:19:59.