Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Reds on Monday, April 17th

The Tampa Bay Rays head to Cincinnati to take on the Reds at Great American Ball Park in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, April 17. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Jalen Beeks (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will serve as the opener for the Rays before Taj Bradley pitches the bulk of the innings, while Hunter Greene (0-0. 5.14) will start for the Reds.

The Rays enter as -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Rays-Reds picks: Monday, April 17th

Injury report

Rays

Out: SP Jeffrey Springs (arm), OF Jose Siri (hamstring), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), SP Zach Eflin (back)

Reds

Day-to-day: 3B Spencer Steer (knee)

Out: SP Connor Overton (elbow), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), RHP Lucas Sims (back), RHP Luke Weaver (forearm), RHP Tony Santillan (back)

Starting pitchers

Jalen Beeks vs. Hunter Greene

Beeks has pitched just six innings in 2023 and has allowed two runs and five hits in that time while recording five strikeouts. This is his second opening stint of the season. Last year, he had an ERA of 2.80 over 61 innings.

Greene has pitched 14 innings this season and has allowed eight runs and 17 hits in that time frame while recording 23 strikeouts. He ended last year’s season with a 5-13 record and a 4.44 ERA.

Over/Under pick

Greene has been fairly shaky this season so far, lacking consistency and control on the mound, and as he pitches to this Tampa Bay offense, we can expect a runs show at Great American on Monday. Bradley flashed a ton of promise in his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox, but this is a tough ask in an extreme hitter’s park against a lineup that tilts heavily towards left-handed hitters.

Pick: Over 9.5 runs

Moneyline pick

The Reds saw yet another loss after giving up 14 runs to the Phillies in their latest game, while the Rays notched a blowout win over the Blue Jays to get back on their winning track and avoid getting swept. Tampa Bay has lost just two games this season so far and have one of the best offenses in baseball right now as they average 7.13 runs per game.

Pick: Rays