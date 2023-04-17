Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Astros on Monday, April 17th

The Toronto Blue Jays head to Houston to take on the Astros at Minute Maid Park in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, April 17. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Cristian Javier (1-0, 4.24 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, while Kevin Gausman (1-1, 1.35 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays enter as -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros are -105 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Blue Jays-Astros picks: Monday, April 16th

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day: SP Jose Berrios (knee)

Out: RHP Mitch White (elbow)

Astros

Day to day: OF Chas McCormick (vision issues)

Out: OF/DH Michael Brantley (shoulder surgery), 2B Jose Altuve (fractured right thumb), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (arm)

Starting pitchers

Kevin Gausman vs. Cristian Javier

Javier has pitched 17 innings this season and has given up 18 hits and eight runs while recording 14 strikeouts. Last season, he ended with an 11-9 record and a 2.54 ERA.

Gausman has pitched 20 innings and has allowed 17 hits and six runs this season. He has 25 strikeouts under his belt. Last season, he finished with a 12-10 record and a 3.35 ERA.

Over/Under pick

Toronto is averaging five runs per game this season, ninth in MLB, and have been performing particularly well against right-handed pitchers, a demographic into which Javier falls. The Astros have put up seven or more runs in three of their last six games, and are playing very well offensively in their home park.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays are putting a very solid pitcher on the mound in Gausman, who has recorded 25 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched this season. Despite Houston’s solid home performances, they ended their latest outing at Minute Maid with just a single run against the Rangers. Houston will be able to grab at least one win in this series, but it won’t be the first one.

Pick: Blue Jays