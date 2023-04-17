Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Padres on Monday, April 17th

The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will open their three-game series on Monday night from Petco Park in San Diego, California. This game will get started at 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Braves will bring in a six-game winning streak after consecutive sweeps over the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals. The Padres have lost four of their last five games coming off losing three of four at home against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. Max Fried (0-0, 2.70 ERA) makes his long-awaited return from the injured list for Atlanta, while lefty Ryan Weathers (1-0, 2.70 ERA) goes for San Diego.

Atlanta is a -145 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making San Diego a +125 underdog with the over/under set at 8.5.

Braves-Padres picks: Monday, April 17th

Injury report

Braves

Out: SS Orlando Arcia (wrist), C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), RP Collin McHugh (shoulder), OF Michael Harris II (back), RP Raisel Iglesias (shoulder)

Padres

Day-to-day: C Luis Campusano (thumb)

Out: OF David Dahl (quadriceps), RP Robert Suarez (arm), OF Adam Engel (arm), RP Jose Castillo (shoulder), RP Adrian Morejon (elbow), SP Joe Musgrove (toe), 2B Eguy Rosario (ankle), RP Drew Pomeranz (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Max Fried vs. Ryan Weathers

Fried is returning from the injured list after exiting his Opening Day start earlier this month with a left hamstring injury. The Braves ace suffered the injury covering first base in the fourth inning. In that start, he allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings of work in a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Weathers will make his third start of the season on Monday night, and he’s throwing the ball well so far. He threw five innings in victories over the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks and gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts through those two starts combined.

Over/Under pick

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Fried won’t be limited in any way for this start, and that’s good news for Atlanta and the under. He’s been fantastic for the Braves in recent seasons and is coming off a 2.48 ERA last season over a sample size of 30 starts. On the other side, Weathers is off to a decent start and should keep the total below this number.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

I’m not ready to bet against a hot Braves team with one of the top pitchers in baseball on the mound. Atlanta scored at least five five runs in every game of this winning streak, and it’s in a revenge spot after the Padres came to town to take two of three games last week.

Pick: Braves