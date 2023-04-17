Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Dodgers on Monday, April 17th

The New York Mets will continue their trip on the West Coast with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Game time is set for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Mets are 5-1 on this current road trip after taking two of three from the San Diego Padres, following a weekend sweep of the Oakland Athletics. The Dodgers are coming off a series where they dropped two of three against the Chicago Cubs. David Peterson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) will go for New York while L.A. counters with Dustin May (1-1, 1.47).

Los Angeles is a -145 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +125 underdog with the over/under set at 8.5.

Mets-Dodgers picks: Monday, April 17th

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-day: SP Max Scherzer (shoulder)

Out: RP Steve Nogosek (elbow), C Omar Narvaez (calf), RP Tommy Hunter (back), SP Justin Verlander (shoulder), SP Elieser Hernandez (shoulder), RP Edwin Diaz (knee), RP Sam Coonrod (lat), RP Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), SP Jose Quintana (ribs), RP Stephen Ridings (shoulder)

Dodgers

Out: C Will Smith (concussion), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Tony Gonsolin (ankle), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (ankle), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

David Peterson vs. Dustin May

Peterson will bring an 0-2 record and 4.91 ERA through three starts this season, and all three resulted in Mets losses. In his most recent outing, he allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work.

May has gotten off to a hot start this season despite a 1-1 start with a 1.47 ERA through three starts. He allowed just three runs over 18.1 innings of work this season and is coming off a loss to the San Francisco Giants when May gave up two runs on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

Is this the game the Dodgers break out of their mini-slump at the plate? I think there’s a good chance that happens on Monday night after scoring fewer than three runs in four of the last five games. May is coming off a start where he surrendered four walks, and it feels like the Mets should get some action on the basepaths.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

May has been highly thought of since making his Dodgers debut in 2019, and the 25-year-old right-hander is back in the rotation as a full-time starter following Tommy John surgery. He’s showing why there was so much hype about him and whould help bring the Dodgers a victory as favorites in this spot.

Pick: Dodgers