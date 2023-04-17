Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, April 17

Nine MLB games are on the main DFS slate on Monday, April 17th with plenty of lineup stacks available for the taking starting at 7:10 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at three of the top options to consider on Monday night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, April 17

Pirates vs. Rockies

Bryan Reynolds ($6,000)

Andrew McCutchen ($5,000)

Ji Hwan Bae ($4,000)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($3,800)

There might not be a ton of opportunities to use the Pittsburgh Pirates lineup as a DFS stack, but a matchup at high elevation is a good time to do it. Pittsburgh is tied for the highest run total of the night at 5.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (2-0, 0.96) has been fantastic through three starts this season, but this is a bit of an outlier after four straight years of having an ERA at 4.33 or higher.

Athletics vs. Cubs

Ramon Laureano ($4,000)

Tony Kemp ($3,500)

Aledmys Dias ($3,200)

Shea Langeliers ($3,100)

If you’re looking for an affordable stack, the Oakland Athletics can provide that on Monday night. Their run total is just 3.5 against the Chicago Cubs, but they have a strong matchup against young starter Hayden Wesneski. Over two starts this season, the 25-year-old righty allowed 10 runs (five earned) on 11 hits with six walks over just six innings of work, so the A’s bats should be ready in this spot.

Brewers vs. Mariners

Willy Adames ($5,200)

Christian Yelich ($4,800)

William Contreras ($3,800)

Rowdy Tellez ($3,500)

The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to a lead in the National League Central, and they will face a struggling pitcher on Monday night. Seattle Mariners pitcher Chris Flexen is coming off consecutive quality seasons, but he suffered a loss to the Chicago Cubs last time out when he allowed eight earned runs and 10 hits over 2.1 innings of work.