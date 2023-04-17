MLB lineups for Monday, April 17: Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon out for Angels

It’s a surprisingly full MLB slate on Monday, April 17th, with 13 games on the docket — including a special 11:10 a.m. ET start time at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day (and/or Boston Marathon Day). That means plenty of (rather early) decisions for fantasy managers to make, and we’ll have all the day’s starting lineups below as they’re released.
MLB starting lineups: Monday, April 17
Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox, 11:10 a.m. ET
With an early start time for Patriots’ Day, both the struggling Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon will be out for the Angels on Monday morning. Brett Phillips starts in center and Gio Urshela gets the call at third while rookie shortstop Zach Neto will again lead off.
Wake up! #Angels today. Please refer your lineup comments to @MattBirch12. pic.twitter.com/OH8TEReqV6— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 17, 2023
Rob Refsnyder is now hitting third for Boston even against a righty, while Raimel Tapia leads off and Jarren Duran gives Alex Verdugo a day off in center.
Today’s lineup for Angels @ Red Sox:— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 17, 2023
1. Tapia RF
2. Devers 3B
3. Refsnyder LF
4. Yoshida DH
5. Casas 1B
6. K. Hernández SS
7. McGuire C
8. Arroyo 2B
9. Duran CF
Brayan Bello makes his first start of the season. 11:10 first pitch on Marathon Monday. pic.twitter.com/CrvwVt0Qj3
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET
TBA
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA
New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET
TBA