MLB lineups for Monday, April 17: Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon out for Angels

It’s a surprisingly full MLB slate on Monday, April 17th, with 13 games on the docket — including a special 11:10 a.m. ET start time at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day (and/or Boston Marathon Day). That means plenty of (rather early) decisions for fantasy managers to make, and we’ll have all the day’s starting lineups below as they’re released.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, April 17

With an early start time for Patriots’ Day, both the struggling Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon will be out for the Angels on Monday morning. Brett Phillips starts in center and Gio Urshela gets the call at third while rookie shortstop Zach Neto will again lead off.

Rob Refsnyder is now hitting third for Boston even against a righty, while Raimel Tapia leads off and Jarren Duran gives Alex Verdugo a day off in center.

Today’s lineup for Angels @ Red Sox:



1. Tapia RF

2. Devers 3B

3. Refsnyder LF

4. Yoshida DH

5. Casas 1B

6. K. Hernández SS

7. McGuire C

8. Arroyo 2B

9. Duran CF



Brayan Bello makes his first start of the season. 11:10 first pitch on Marathon Monday. pic.twitter.com/CrvwVt0Qj3 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 17, 2023

