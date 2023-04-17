 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Monday, April 17: Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon out for Angels

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Monday, April 17.

By Chris Landers
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim reacts during the fourth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on April 16, 2023 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It’s a surprisingly full MLB slate on Monday, April 17th, with 13 games on the docket — including a special 11:10 a.m. ET start time at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day (and/or Boston Marathon Day). That means plenty of (rather early) decisions for fantasy managers to make, and we’ll have all the day’s starting lineups below as they’re released.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, April 17

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox, 11:10 a.m. ET

With an early start time for Patriots’ Day, both the struggling Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon will be out for the Angels on Monday morning. Brett Phillips starts in center and Gio Urshela gets the call at third while rookie shortstop Zach Neto will again lead off.

Rob Refsnyder is now hitting third for Boston even against a righty, while Raimel Tapia leads off and Jarren Duran gives Alex Verdugo a day off in center.

