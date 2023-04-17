Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia odds: How they opened, where they stand heading into fight week

Fight week is upon us for an epic 136-pound catchweight showdown between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (28-0, 24 KO) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO). The two unbeaten fighters will face off in an twelve-round bout at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, with the event airing on both DAZN and Showtime. The fight is this coming Saturday, April 22, with the card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Davis and Garcia will likely make their way to the ring sometime after 11 p.m.
The fight is a professional bout and not considered an exhibition, which means DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds. Davis opened as a -270 favorite while Garcia opened as a +205 underdog. The favored fight outcome was a Davis win by KO, TKO, or DQ at -135 followed by a Garcia win by KO, TKO, or DQ at +285. Davis by decision winning odds were +550, while Garcia winning by decision checked in at +700. A draw opened at +1400. Davis is a size-able favorite to win as of early Monday morning.
Davis and Garcia are considered to be two of boxing’s up and coming transcending talents. Tank currently holds the WBA lightweight championship, while Garcia is the former WBC interim lightweight champion. Both fighters are also unbeaten and posses serious knockout power. Factor in this bout is taking place while both are under 30 and in their prime, and this is already a favorite for fight of the year.
Let’s talk a look at some of the fight and method of victory odds for Davis-Garcia, courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.
Current odds for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
Odds to win
Davis: -270
Garcia: +205
Total rounds
Over 7.5: -115
Under 7.5: -120
To go the distance
Yes: +230
No: -320
Fight outcome
Davis decision or technical decision: +550
Davis KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Draw: +1400
Garcia decision or technical decision: +700
Garcia KO/TKO/DQ: +285
Round betting
Davis to win in round 1: +2200
Davis to win in round 2: +2000
Davis to win in round 3: +1800
Davis to win in round 4: +1600
Davis to win in round 5: +1400
Davis to win in round 6: +1200
Davis to win in round 7: +1200
Davis to win in round 8: +1200 Davis to win in round 9: +1400 Davis to win in round 10: +1600 Davis to win in round 11: +1800 Davis to win in round 12: +2000
Garcia to win in round 1: +4500
Garcia to win in round 2: +4000
Garcia to win in round 3: +3500
Garcia to win in round 4: +3000
Garcia to win in round 5: +2800
Garcia to win in round 6: +2800
Garcia to win in round 7: +2800
Garcia to win in round 8: +2800 Garcia to win in round 9: +3000 Garcia to win in round 10: +4000 Garcia to win in round 11: +5000 Garcia to win in round 12: +6500
