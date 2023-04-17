 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, April 17

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 17.

By Chris Landers
It’s an unusually busy slate on Monday, April 17th, with 13 games on the docket. And with most aces going on Sunday, there’ll be some starting pitching minefields to navigate — and plenty of decisions to make for fantasy baseball owners. Luckily, we’re here to help with both streaming recommendations off the waiver wire and a comprehensive ranking of all of the day’s starters.

Pitchers to stream

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants — Fresh off five great innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the lefty now gets a plum matchup against the Miami Marlins in pitcher-friendly loanDepot park. Wood isn’t the most efficient starter, but he should be able to get you at least five innings with some strikeout upside and the potential for a win.

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays — Bradley, one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, is headed back to Tampa for his second career MLB start after Jeffrey Springs’ injury last week. Jalen Beeks will open for the Rays, but Bradley figures to get the bulk of the innings — and while Great American Ballpark is a scary place to pitch, you won’t find much more strikeout upside anywhere on Monday’s docket.

Hayden Wesneski, Chicago Cubs — Wesneski’s top-line numbers aren’t a pretty sight right now, but hear me out: The righty was sensational in his MLB debut last summer and looked great in Spring Training en route to winning the fifth spot in the Cubs’ rotation. He needs a strong outing if he wants to hold onto that position, and a matchup with the Oakland Athletics in the spacious Coliseum is just what the doctor ordered.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 17th.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/17

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Jacob deGrom @ Royals
2 Shohei Ohtani @ Red Sox
3 Corbin Burnes @ Mariners
4 Jesus Luzardo vs. Giants
5 Zack Wheeler @ White Sox
6 Kevin Gausman @ Astros
7 Cristian Javier vs. Blue Jays
8 Hunter Greene vs. Rays
Strong plays
9 Max Fried @ Padres
10 Lance Lynn vs. Phillies
11 Alex Wood @ Marlins
12 Taj Bradley @ Reds
13 Dustin May vs. Mets
14 Jack Flaherty vs. Diamondbacks
Questionable
15 Merrill Kelly @ Cardinals
16 Hayden Wesneski @ Athletics
17 Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Guardians
18 Hunter Gaddis @ Tigers
19 Kyle Muller vs. Cubs
20 David Peterson @ Dodgers
21 Chris Flexen vs. Brewers
22 Kyle Freeland vs. Pirates
Don't do it
24 Brayan Bello vs. Angels
25 Ryan Weathers vs. Braves
26 Jordan Lyles vs. Rangers
27 Rich Hill @ Rockies
28 Luis Cessa vs. Phillies
29 Patrick Corbin vs. Guardians
30 Noah Davis @ Mariners

