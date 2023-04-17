Pick on the Moneyline for Guardians-Tigers on April 17

After spending their Sunday in the clubhouse waiting out a rain delay, the Detroit Tigers have to shift their attention to a new series as they host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Cleveland Guardians (-110, 8) vs. Detroit Tigers

The Guardians turn to Hunter Gaddis fir the start, who’s MLB numbers are rough with a 12.15 ERA across five starts, but showed at the AAA level that he has good enough stuff to dominate with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.01 ERA in the minor leagues last season.

Part of the reason for Gaddis’ struggles has been facing some of the league’s top offenses and when he got an opportunity against a sub-.500 team, dominated with six scoreless innings and just one hit allowed against the Oakland Athletics on April 5.

Backing up Gaddis is a Guardians bullpen that has the best bullpen in Major League Baseball since the 2022 All-Star Break while the Tigers entered Sunday 25th in the league in bullpen ERA this season at 5.46.

While the Guardians also back up Gaddis with a lineup that is last in the American League in home runs, the Tigers are last among the 30 MLB team in on-base plus slugging with a league-worst .208 batting average.

Due to Sunday’s rainout, Matthew Boyd is also likely to start in place of Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a 5.02 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings since the 2019 All-Star Break.

With the Tigers schedule mixed up thanks to their game with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday being in delay all afternoon and evening long, the Guardians will take advantage and get Hunter Gaddis his first MLB win.

The Play: Guardians -110