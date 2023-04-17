 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 27 vs. Yeovil Town

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Monday’s match against Yeovil Town.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Notts County - Vanarama National League
Paul Mullin of Wrexham during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for a rescheduled Matchday 27 fixture Monday. Wrexham will be facing Yeovil Town in the encounter, and this will serve as the game in hand the club has on Notts County in a heated league title race.

Wrexham AFC vs. Yeovil Town

Date: Monday, April 17
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have gone 1-1-1 in the last three matches, with the all-important victory over Notts County to maintain a gap at the top of the table. A win here is crucial for Wrexham, as it gives the club more margin of error.

Yeovil Town sit 22nd in the table and drew with Solihull Moors 2-2 in the last match. This club hasn’t won a match since a 1-0 result March 7 over Eastleigh. However, Yeovil Town did draw 1-1 with Wrexham in the previous meeting between the two clubs this season.

