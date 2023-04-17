Final MVP odds after Game 1s in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Game 1 of every first round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs is in the book, and now is a good time to take a look at Finals MVP odds ahead of Game 2s getting underway. Here’s a look at which players are favored to lift the 2023 Finals MVP trophy, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 Finals MVP Odds
|Player
|Finals MVP odds
|Player
|Finals MVP odds
|Jayson Tatum
|360
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|360
|Kevin Durant
|700
|Joel Embiid
|950
|Nikola Jokic
|1000
|Stephen Curry
|1200
|Jaylen Brown
|1200
|LeBron James
|1800
|Devin Booker
|1800
|Kawhi Leonard
|3000
|Anthony Davis
|3000
|Ja Morant
|4000
|De'Aaron Fox
|5500
|Donovan Mitchell
|6500
|Khris Middleton
|7000
|Julius Randle
|7500
|Jrue Holiday
|8000
|Klay Thompson
|9000
|Jalen Brunson
|9000
|Paul George
|10000
|Jimmy Butler
|10000
|Jamal Murray
|10000
|James Harden
|10000
|Domantas Sabonis
|10000
|Marcus Smart
|12000
|Chris Paul
|14000
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|25000
|Desmond Bane
|25000
|Darius Garland
|25000
|Brook Lopez
|25000
|Al Horford
|25000
|Andrew Wiggins
|25000
|Tyrese Maxey
|30000
|Deandre Ayton
|35000
|Draymond Green
|35000
|Bam Adebayo
|35000
|Robert Williams
|40000
|Michael Porter Jr.
|40000
|Russell Westbrook
|50000
|RJ Barrett
|50000
|Jordan Poole
|50000
|D'Angelo Russell
|50000
|Anthony Edwards
|50000
|Trae Young
|60000
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|70000
|Austin Reaves
|70000
|Mikal Bridges
|80000
|Evan Mobley
|80000
|Tobias Harris
|90000
|Dillon Brooks
|90000
|Jarrett Allen
|100000
|Harrison Barnes
|100000
|Dejounte Murray
|100000
|Aaron Gordon
|100000
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|150000
|Rudy Gobert
|150000
|John Collins
|250000
|Cameron Johnson
|250000
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounpmo are co-favorites to win the honor, although Tatum should really have an edge at this point. The Celtics are up 1-0 and Tatum is healthy, while the Bucks are down 1-0 to the Miami Heat and Antetokounmpo is dealing with a back issue. Although X-rays were clean, back contusions can easily be aggravated and become something worse.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who once again competed with each other for the regular season MVP award, are listed at +950 and +1000 respectively. Both offer significant value relative to their situations, as Embiid and Jokic should cruise in this first round while still putting up big numbers. There’s likely not as much confidence among oddsmakers in the 76ers and Nuggets to make the Finals over other teams.
Reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry checks in at +1200, although the Golden State Warriors are down to the Sacramento Kings 1-0. Curry could be a nice longshot play at this time, although bettors will likely be in a stronger position to make a wager after Monday’s Game 2.