Final MVP odds after Game 1s in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Here’s a look at 2023 Finals MVP odds after Game 1 of every series in the first round.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game One
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on April 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Game 1 of every first round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs is in the book, and now is a good time to take a look at Finals MVP odds ahead of Game 2s getting underway. Here’s a look at which players are favored to lift the 2023 Finals MVP trophy, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Finals MVP Odds

Player Finals MVP odds
Player Finals MVP odds
Jayson Tatum 360
Giannis Antetokounmpo 360
Kevin Durant 700
Joel Embiid 950
Nikola Jokic 1000
Stephen Curry 1200
Jaylen Brown 1200
LeBron James 1800
Devin Booker 1800
Kawhi Leonard 3000
Anthony Davis 3000
Ja Morant 4000
De'Aaron Fox 5500
Donovan Mitchell 6500
Khris Middleton 7000
Julius Randle 7500
Jrue Holiday 8000
Klay Thompson 9000
Jalen Brunson 9000
Paul George 10000
Jimmy Butler 10000
Jamal Murray 10000
James Harden 10000
Domantas Sabonis 10000
Marcus Smart 12000
Chris Paul 14000
Jaren Jackson Jr. 25000
Desmond Bane 25000
Darius Garland 25000
Brook Lopez 25000
Al Horford 25000
Andrew Wiggins 25000
Tyrese Maxey 30000
Deandre Ayton 35000
Draymond Green 35000
Bam Adebayo 35000
Robert Williams 40000
Michael Porter Jr. 40000
Russell Westbrook 50000
RJ Barrett 50000
Jordan Poole 50000
D'Angelo Russell 50000
Anthony Edwards 50000
Trae Young 60000
Karl-Anthony Towns 70000
Austin Reaves 70000
Mikal Bridges 80000
Evan Mobley 80000
Tobias Harris 90000
Dillon Brooks 90000
Jarrett Allen 100000
Harrison Barnes 100000
Dejounte Murray 100000
Aaron Gordon 100000
Spencer Dinwiddie 150000
Rudy Gobert 150000
John Collins 250000
Cameron Johnson 250000

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounpmo are co-favorites to win the honor, although Tatum should really have an edge at this point. The Celtics are up 1-0 and Tatum is healthy, while the Bucks are down 1-0 to the Miami Heat and Antetokounmpo is dealing with a back issue. Although X-rays were clean, back contusions can easily be aggravated and become something worse.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who once again competed with each other for the regular season MVP award, are listed at +950 and +1000 respectively. Both offer significant value relative to their situations, as Embiid and Jokic should cruise in this first round while still putting up big numbers. There’s likely not as much confidence among oddsmakers in the 76ers and Nuggets to make the Finals over other teams.

Reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry checks in at +1200, although the Golden State Warriors are down to the Sacramento Kings 1-0. Curry could be a nice longshot play at this time, although bettors will likely be in a stronger position to make a wager after Monday’s Game 2.

