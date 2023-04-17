Final MVP odds after Game 1s in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Game 1 of every first round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs is in the book, and now is a good time to take a look at Finals MVP odds ahead of Game 2s getting underway. Here’s a look at which players are favored to lift the 2023 Finals MVP trophy, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Finals MVP Odds Player Finals MVP odds Player Finals MVP odds Jayson Tatum 360 Giannis Antetokounmpo 360 Kevin Durant 700 Joel Embiid 950 Nikola Jokic 1000 Stephen Curry 1200 Jaylen Brown 1200 LeBron James 1800 Devin Booker 1800 Kawhi Leonard 3000 Anthony Davis 3000 Ja Morant 4000 De'Aaron Fox 5500 Donovan Mitchell 6500 Khris Middleton 7000 Julius Randle 7500 Jrue Holiday 8000 Klay Thompson 9000 Jalen Brunson 9000 Paul George 10000 Jimmy Butler 10000 Jamal Murray 10000 James Harden 10000 Domantas Sabonis 10000 Marcus Smart 12000 Chris Paul 14000 Jaren Jackson Jr. 25000 Desmond Bane 25000 Darius Garland 25000 Brook Lopez 25000 Al Horford 25000 Andrew Wiggins 25000 Tyrese Maxey 30000 Deandre Ayton 35000 Draymond Green 35000 Bam Adebayo 35000 Robert Williams 40000 Michael Porter Jr. 40000 Russell Westbrook 50000 RJ Barrett 50000 Jordan Poole 50000 D'Angelo Russell 50000 Anthony Edwards 50000 Trae Young 60000 Karl-Anthony Towns 70000 Austin Reaves 70000 Mikal Bridges 80000 Evan Mobley 80000 Tobias Harris 90000 Dillon Brooks 90000 Jarrett Allen 100000 Harrison Barnes 100000 Dejounte Murray 100000 Aaron Gordon 100000 Spencer Dinwiddie 150000 Rudy Gobert 150000 John Collins 250000 Cameron Johnson 250000

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounpmo are co-favorites to win the honor, although Tatum should really have an edge at this point. The Celtics are up 1-0 and Tatum is healthy, while the Bucks are down 1-0 to the Miami Heat and Antetokounmpo is dealing with a back issue. Although X-rays were clean, back contusions can easily be aggravated and become something worse.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who once again competed with each other for the regular season MVP award, are listed at +950 and +1000 respectively. Both offer significant value relative to their situations, as Embiid and Jokic should cruise in this first round while still putting up big numbers. There’s likely not as much confidence among oddsmakers in the 76ers and Nuggets to make the Finals over other teams.

Reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry checks in at +1200, although the Golden State Warriors are down to the Sacramento Kings 1-0. Curry could be a nice longshot play at this time, although bettors will likely be in a stronger position to make a wager after Monday’s Game 2.