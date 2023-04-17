How to watch Panthers vs. Bruins in Game 1 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

The Bruins are coming off the best season by a team in NHL history, setting the record for most points (135) and wins (65). Boston has high expectations, perhaps the highest ever, to win in the postseason. The Bruins are incredibly deep throughout the roster led by veterans Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Charlie McAvoy anchors the blue line while Linus Ullmark should be the eventual Vezina Trophy winner this season.

The Panthers were able to sneak into the playoffs after struggling most of the season. Florida was the Presidents’ Trophy winner from last season but regressed despite adding Matthew Tkachuk over the offseason. Alex Lyon has come on late to provide stability in net. The Panthers may be overmatched but could make this series interesting.

The Bruins are favored -210 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Update — Bergeron isn’t in the lineup for Game 1 due to an illness. Ullmark is starting in net for Boston.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Panthers vs. Bruins live stream

Date: Monday, April 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.