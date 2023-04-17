How to watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes in Game 1 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN2 will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes will start Antti Raanta in Game 1 vs. the Islanders on Monday, head coach Rod Brind’Amour announced earlier in the day. Raanta had better numbers than Frederik Andersen this season and started 11 games in the postseason in 2022. We could see alternating goalies for Carolina in this series or Brind’Amour will ride the hot hand.

The Islanders have Ilya Sorokin in net and that shouldn’t change much in these playoffs. New York will have center Mat Barzal back in the lineup and he’s skating on the top line with Anders Lee and Bo Horvat. Barzal provides much-needed scoring depth for the Isles, who are underdogs in this series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Islanders vs. Hurricanes live stream

Date: Monday, April 17

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.