Full list of odds to win Conn Smythe trophy in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We go over who has the best odds to win NHL playoff MVP this season.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates during warm up before the game against the San Jose Sharks on April 13, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on Monday and one team will be left by the time we get to June. It’s a two-plus month process to get to the Stanley Cup Final, where one player will be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP. Last season, Colorado Avalanche D Cale Makar won the award after leading the Avs to the Cup Final win over the Lightning in six games. Here we’ll go over odds for the Conn Smythe heading into the start of the first round.

The favorites at the top are David Pastrnak, the top wing on the Boston Bruins, who have the best odds to win the Cup. Behind him is Connor McDavid, who has the Oilers in a good position to make a run. McDavid has such high odds despite Edmonton not being among the top-2 in Stanley Cup odds, mostly because if the Oilers do make it to the Final, he’s a shoe-in. There’s even a scenario where McDavid wins Conn Smythe despite losing the Stanley Cup; we’ve seen it before.

So if you’re looking to make some bets, we’ll provide a bit of analysis and advice. One thing I like to do with the Conn Smythe market is just wait it out a bit. Last year, you could tell by the second round or so that the Avs were going to at least make it to the Cup and have a good shot at winning. Wayne Gretzky had said on broadcasts during the postseason that Makar is on another level. That type of endorsement coupled with the stats to back it up and a championship helped Makar win the award. His odds were still reasonable in the middle of the playoffs. Seeing how teams look early on and which players are doing well enough goes a long way.

If you do want to get ahead and bet on Conn Smythe before the playoffs begin, there are a few players who stand out. Nathan MacKinnon didn’t win the award last season but is still the best player on the Avs. If Colorado is going to go on another run, he’s going to need to play lights out. At +1600, MacK isn’t a bad bet. Same goes for Auston Matthews at +2000 and Jack Hughes at +2500. Could another player on the Leafs or Devils win it if those teams go all the way? Sure. Is it likely it isn’t Matthews or Hughes. Not really. If those two teams are going far in the playoffs, it’s because of those players.

I know we talked about McDavid and him being a shoe-in if the Oilers make it to the Cup and win. Leon Draisaitl being +3000 seems a bit odd to me. Sure, McDavid probably leads the playoffs in points if Edmonton goes deep. Could it also be Draisaitl? Of course. Draisaitl could also provide a lot of scoring off the back of McDavid and voters could sway one way or the other. McDavid and Draisaitl being +2200 points apart in the odds market seems off to me.

I also really like the Dallas Stars in general this postseason. If the Stars go on a run, you’ve got Jason Robertson at +3000 and Jake Oettinger at +3500. But going back to the first bit on waiting things out, if the Stars look good in the first round, we may not see these odds jump too much. Maybe Robertson and Oettinger go up to +2000 or so, but that’s still good value and we get to see how Dallas looks against a tough Wild team.

2023 Conn Smythe odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
David Pastrnak +700
Connor McDavid +800
Linus Ullmark +900
Nathan Mackinnon +1600
Cale Makar +1800
Auston Matthews +2000
Igor Shesterkin +2200
Mitchell Marner +2200
Jack Eichel +2500
Sebastian Aho +2500
Frederik Andersen +2500
Kirill Kaprizov +2500
Brad Marchand +2500
Patrice Bergeron +2500
Mikko Rantanen +2500
Jack Hughes +2500
Leon Draisaitl +3000
Andrei Vasilevskiy +3000
Artemi Panarin +3000
Jason Robertson +3000
Mika Zibanejad +3500
Timo Meier +3500
Nikita Kucherov +3500
Brayden Point +3500
Jake Oettinger +3500
Alexandar Georgiev +4000
Ilya Sorokin +4000
Connor Hellebuyck +4500
William Nylander +4500
Martin Necas +4500
Roope Hintz +4500
Mark Stone +4500
Marc-Andre Fleury +4500
Filip Gustavsson +4500
Charlie McAvoy +4500
Adrian Kempe +4500
Ilya Samsonov +4500
Anze Kopitar +5000
Matthew Tkachuk +5000
Laurent Brossoit +5000
Kevin Fiala +5000
Dougie Hamilton +5000
Steven Stamkos +5000
Kyle Connor +5000
Brent Burns +5000
Joe Pavelski +5000
Nico Hischier +5500
Jesper Bratt +5500
Aleksandar Barkov +5500
Adam Fox +5500
Shea Theodore +6000
Miro Heiskanen +6000
John Tavares +6000
Jared McCann +6000
Jordan Eberle +6500
Alex Pietrangelo +6500
Drew Doughty +6500
Andre Burakovsky +7500
Phoenix Copley +7500
Matty Beniers +7500
Carter Verhaeghe +7500
Patrick Kane +7500
Matt Boldy +7500
Mark Scheifele +7500
Alex Lyon +8000
Vitek Vanecek +8000
Sergei Bobrovsky +8000
Victor Hedman +9000
Valeri Nichushkin +9000
Mats Zuccarello +9000
Matthew Barzal +10000
Martin Jones +10000
Brock Nelson +10000
Bo Horvat +10000
Josh Morrissey +11000
Stuart Skinner +13000
Evander Kane +15000
Brandon Montour +15000
Anders Lee +15000
Jeremy Swayman +15000
Zach Hyman +15000
Blake Wheeler +15000

