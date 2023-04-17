 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

League investigating Russell Westbrook’s interaction with Suns fan at halftime of Game 1 [VIDEO]

Westbrook confronted a fan on the way to the locker room at halftime.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers celebrates following Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Clippers defeated the Suns 115-110.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NBA is officially looking into Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook’s encounter with a Phoenix Suns fan at halftime of Game 1. Here’s video of the incident, which shows Westbrook telling a fan to “watch your mouth” prior to going back to the locker room. Warning: NSFW language.

According to Haynes, Westbrook is unlikely to be suspended ahead of Game 2 between the Clippers and Suns. However, this isn’t the first time the point guard has been involved in controversy surrounding fan behavior. He famously received the double bird from a Sixers fan who was sitting courtside, and was then involved in a confrontation with a Jazz fan who Westbrook claimed made racial remarks ahead of the incident. He was also subject to popcorn being thrown at him during his time with the Wizards, and has routinely been a lightning rod when it comes to fan behavior.

The video isn’t complete and we don’t know what was said to push Westbrook to interact with the Suns fan, so there’s still some uncertainty around the situation. Since Westbrook is unlikely to be suspended, the most likely outcome will be the league telling the Clippers and Suns to not use that shortcut tunnel.

