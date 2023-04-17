Bryce Young cancels remaining pre-draft visits, No. 1 pick odds come off the board

The drumbeat for former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to be the No. 1 pick in the draft continues, as Young has cancelled the rest of his pre-draft visits, per Tom Pelissero. Pelissero believes this is “another sign” pointing toward Young going No. 1 to the Panthers.

Young has met with the first two teams in the draft, the Panthers and Texans. We’ve also seen the odds swing wildly in Young’s favor of late. They have swung so far that now DraftKings Sportsbook has taken down their NFL Draft prop for who will be the No. 1 pick with the news.

There was a time not too long ago, that Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was the favorite to go first in the draft, but that moment has passed. We’d need some solid reporting to change the way the wind is blowing now. The question does remain, will the Texans take CJ Stroud or trade back?