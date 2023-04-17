Outright winner picks for the 2023 Zurich Classic from TPC Louisiana

The PGA TOUR heads to New Orleans this week for the 2023 Zurich Classic, which will feature pairs of golfers competing in four-ball and foursomes over four days at TPC Louisiana. The tournament tees off on Thursday, April 20. Here are our top picks to win it all. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay +400

Schauffele and Cantlay could not be coming into a more perfect tournament with better timing. Last year’s Zurich winners both finished in the top four at last week’s RBC Heritage, an elevated event in which they went up against a much tougher field than this week will present. The two of them top the Zurich field in true strokes gained in the last six months, the last three months, and the last 30 days. Like last week’s Harbour Town, this is another Pete Dye course. Schauffele leads the field in SG: Approach, which will be a major factor at TPC Louisiana, and Cantlay leads the field in SG: Tee to Green.

Max Homa/Collin Morikawa +850

Morikawa and Homa rank third and fifth in true strokes gained in this field. Morikawa did well at last week’s Pete Dye course, finishing -7 at Harbour Town. He ranks second behind Schauffele in SG: App and second behind Cantlay in SG: TTG. Homa is the bigger concern here, though, after his recent struggles. He finished 43rd at the Masters and did not make the cut at RBC Heritage. Since this tournament uses both alternating shot and best ball formats, Homa’s lack of momentum could set this pair behind.

Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim +1600

Tom Kim is one of golf’s most exciting up-and-comers at just 20 years old, and his pairing here with Si Woo Kim should be a fun one to watch. Both grabbed top-30 finishes at the Masters two weeks ago and both rank in the top eight in the field for Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and in the top 15 for true strokes gained. Neither made the cut at RBC Heritage last week, but that feels like less of a concern given their Masters performances and the quick turnaround there. If they can get some good chemistry going as a pair, I could see these two pulling ahead heading into the weekend.