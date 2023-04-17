How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on April 17

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR.

We’re just 19 days away from the Backlash pay-per-view in San Juan, Puerto Rico and potential matches for the show are beginning to take form. Tonight, a beast will answer a challenge and a WWE Hall of Famer will explain her actions from last week.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, April 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Last Monday, Cody Rhodes took to the ring and officially issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a match at Backlash. The week prior, Lesnar offered to be Rhodes’ partner in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, only to turn on the “American Nightmare” before the bell rang. Rhodes admitted that he did fear the “Beast”, but was bold enough to fight him anyway. Lesnar is set to appear on tonight’s show to accept Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash.

Last week’s WWE Tag Team Championship match saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez capture the titles by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Stratus was filling in for Lita, who was found beaten down and injured earlier in the night, and was rolled up by Morgan for the pin. After the match, the WWE Hall of Famer initially appeared distraught before attacking Lynch from behind. Tonight, she’ll explain her actions from last week.

A feud from the back end of 2022 will be renewed as United States Champion Austin Theory will defend against Bobby Lashley. Last week, Lashley went one-on-one with Bronson Reed in a hard hitting match that ended with a double count out. The “All Mighty” notably couldn’t apply the Hurt Lock on the massive frame of Reed and that clearly signals that the two will meet again soon. We’ll see if Reed interferes in this title match.

Also on the show, Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with the Miz. We’re also bound to see more developments in the feuds involving Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens/Matt Riddle vs. the Bloodline and the LWO vs. the Judgement Day.