How to watch Wild vs. Stars in Game 1 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN2 will host Monday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Stars enter the postseason having come one point short of the Central Division title, losing out to the Avalanche. Dallas gets home-ice advantage over the Wild, who were in the mix until falling behind toward the end of the regular season. Dallas isn’t far removed from its Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2020 vs. the Lightning. We also saw what Jake Oettinger did in a losing effort last season in the first round. If he can duplicate that performance with the current roster, the Stars will be in good shape.

The Wild aren’t in as great a shape as they’d like entering the first round. Kirill Kaprizov is back from injury but missed most of March and only played a few games before the playoffs. Joel Eriksson Ek is sidelined for the start of the series. Minnesota is weak down the middle and that could be an issue unless goalie Filip Gustavsson carries the team.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars live stream

Date: Monday, April 17

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.