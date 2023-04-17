How to watch Kings vs. Oilers in Game 1 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Oilers enter the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak and are getting a lot of love from expert predictions. Connor McDavid just scored 64 goals and had 153 points. The Oilers goaltending is playing well led by rookie Stuart Skinner. Mattias Ekholm has been brought in to provide some stability on defense. It’s all clicking and the Oilers were able to make it to the West Final last season with Mike Smith in net. This team is much better.

The Kings are back in the postseason after giving this Oilers team a run for their money in the first round in 2022. Los Angeles forced Game 7 and almost eliminated McDavid. This time around, the Kings are likely better off in net with Joonas Korpisalo and Pheonix Copley vs. Jonathan Quick, who was dealt at the deadline. Kevin Fiala is also on board, plus Gabe Vilardi and Viktor Arvidsson provide more depth at forward.

