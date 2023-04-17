DraftKings Reignmakers Pack Break: Introducing Category Breaks - Reignmakers Football

With the Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set dropping on April 20, DraftKings Reignmakers is hosting another series of pack breaks. On the day of the Rookie Debut Set drop, there will be a total of 160 packs opened across 16 breaks.

The pack breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, April 20, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For only the VIP break, which will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Chris Costa will open packs and reveal the respective Rookie Debut Set cards. These revealed cards will then be distributed to the participants based on the category of the pack Break Ticket (as defined below) they purchased on DraftKings Marketplace.

Featured Packs

The first pack opening event — which will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m. ET — will feature twelve (12) packs. Two will be 2023 Rookie Debut Premium packs and 10 will be 2023 Rookie Debut Booster packs. In total, 40 Rookie Debut cards will be pulled during each break.

The second pack opening event — also known as the VIP break, which will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. ET — will feature eight packs. All eight packs from this break will be 2023 Rookie Debut Premium packs. In total, 40 Rookie Debut cards will be pulled during each break.

Go here for more on 2023 Rookie Debut Set packs.

How Users get in on the Action

To participate in the category pack break you must:

Visit DraftKings Marketplace during one of the Break Ticket (as defined below) NFT auctions.

Have the winning bid for a Break Ticket for your desired category for that pack break

Join us live on the DraftKings YouTube channel as we reveal all the Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set cards for this pack break.

Participate in a Break Ticket Auction

DraftKings Reignmakers will host eighty (80) individual NFT auctions through the DraftKings Marketplace on April 19, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Each such NFT (“a Break Ticket”) will entitle the purchaser to one (1) of the categories for the particular pack break associated with that Break Ticket. Each of the sixteen (16) individual pack breaks will be associated with five (5) Break Ticket NFTs, and therefore, each pack Break Ticket will correspond to one (1) of the five (5) categories for the Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set card NFTs opened during that pack break. The category selection is determined by the Break Ticket purchased. e.g., a Break Ticket for the category “Position Pick 1” for the first pack break will receive all Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set cards that have the corresponding attribute of “Position Pick 1” for the first pack break. (“Position Pick 1” is an example of the attribute value that will determine which break ticket gets which cards. Every NFT revealed in the breaks will have a “Position Pick [number]” attribute.)

To participate in a Break Ticket auction, participants are required to have a valid DraftKings Marketplace account and comply with the DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use. A participant wins a Break Ticket auction by having the highest bid for the Break Ticket. The Break Ticket NFTs are not eligible for resale on the secondary marketplace.

Go here for a full breakdown of the Break Ticket auctions schedule. Auction dates and times may be delayed, canceled, postponed, or rescheduled by DraftKings at its sole discretion. In the event there is a change in the auction’s schedule after you have registered for the auction, DraftKings will notify you of such change(s) via an email to the email address registered with your DraftKings Marketplace account.

Category Pack Break

For each pack break, there will be forty (40) Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set card NFTs revealed during the live stream event. Those forty (40) Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set card NFTs create the card pool that will be distributed by category to the owners of the respective category Break Ticket owners associated with that specific pack break (for example, all Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set card NFTs with the “Position Pick 1” category will be distributed to the owner of the “Position Pick 1” category Break Ticket for that specific pack break). For the Reignmakers Football pack breaks this week, there will be five (5) unique specialty categories:

Position Pick 1

Position Pick 2

Position Pick 3

Position Pick 4

Position Pick 5+ (this category will include all of Position Picks 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9)

Each of the categories above corresponds with a metadata attribute of the Reignmakers Football player cards. Below is the metadata attribute’s frequency in the packs associated with these breaks (as of 3/13/23):

Average Results Aggregated Across the Packs Included (rounded):

Position Pick 1: 15%

Position Pick 2: 15%

Position Pick 3: 15%

Position Pick 4: 15%

Position Pick 5+: 40%

Once all packs associated with the specific break have been opened, and their Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set card NFTs revealed, the category allocation will be finalized. During the live stream event, we will post the finalized distribution list for each participant based on the cards revealed for that pack break and the category they purchased in the Break Ticket auctions.

Participants in the break events should expect all Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Set card, as well as guaranteed packs, to be distributed to their DraftKings Marketplace account within twenty-four (24) hours of the draft’s conclusion.

